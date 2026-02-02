Already behind because of rush? Strategies to get back on track

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the University of Michigan’s primary rush finally coming to a close, it’s finally time to focus on the things we’ve been pushing to the side (a.k.a. all my school work). However, something I wasn’t prepared for was how much my schedule was going to fill up after rush.

I’m now two weeks in, and my schedule has still not cleared, and I am in full-on panic mode. So, I’ve taken some time to reflect and ponder with my Google Calendar, and have come up with some things we can implement to relieve some of the stress us PNM’s are currently facing.

Sit down and fill your GCal

It sounds scarier than it is, but by filling your gcal I mean find any minute between classes and extracurricular activities you can study or get a quick homework assignment done. Even an hour can be helpful for those quick assignments. At this point, we need to take any minute you can, especially if you don’t have enough time for a full 7-hour lock-in.

Take Vitamins

If you haven’t noticed yet, everyone and their mother is getting horrifically sick right now. The best way to prevent this plague is by taking preventative measures such as taking vitamins, getting enough sleep during the week, and choosing healthier options when eating.

Plan the night before

When you’re attending a bunch of events for your sorority, it can be easy to feel rushed to each event. I think the best way to feel less overwhelmed and rushed is laying out outfits the night before for school, but also your events for later. Thinking ahead about when you can eat, do your hair, makeup, and change can also be very helpful and keep you on track when everything feels so all over the place.

During this hectic time, it can be important to stick to a schedule and focus on what you can control. This is a stressful time for us PNMs, but trust—your feelings are so valid. So many girls go through this each winter, so you are not alone! This can be such a fun time, just be sure to keep yourself healthy mentally, physically, and as on-track as you can be academically!