Airport Chaos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who has always had an acute fear of flying, the airport has always been, for lack of a better term, uncomfortable. Checking my bag is anxiety-inducing, going through security is nerve-wracking, and waiting to board is perhaps the worst of all. I’m not sure where this phobia began. Perhaps I watched the wrong YouTube video as a kid, or maybe I still struggle to wrap my head around the physics of aviation. Regardless, it has shaped my relationship with travel for as long as I can remember. So now, more than ever, with widespread cancellations and TSA lines out the door, it goes without saying that my flight anxiety throughout this past month is not only present, but at an all-time high.

I have flown four times this past month and witnessed firsthand how bizarre and unpredictable air travel is becoming. I will never forget seeing Detroit International Airport at 3:30 AM with security lines so long that workers were offering free trials to CLEAR, or, just a week prior, waiting in the Jacksonville Airport for hours, only to receive a flight cancellation that forced me to miss three classes the following day. However, my experiences were by no means unique. Through March and early April, horror stories like mine have been shared through headlines and social media posts nationwide. Data from FlightAware cites 26,304 delays and 1,069 cancellations on Monday, April 6th alone. But why? What is the driving force behind this sudden surge of chaos?

While these inconveniences may be frustrating, it is important to keep in mind that we are living in a time of extreme political unrest. In the case of air travel, conflict on the federal level has played a role in shaping these disruptions.

In mid-February, democrats within the House of Representatives refused to vote in support of funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the branch of the federal government responsible for all things domestic security, including TSA. But this decision was not directed at airports per-se. According to an article from The Guardian, these representatives were willing to fund the DHS under the condition that provisions were placed on the federal agents involved in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The conflict arose after this proposal was refuted by house republicans, who opposed any limitations and urged moving forward with funding. This “stalemate” of sorts has resulted, at the expense of the public, in a temporary DHS shutdown until some sort of consensus is reached.

The Democrats’ opposition to ICE is fueled by concern over the tactics their agents have been using to enforce immigration policy under the Trump Administration. The Republican response to these concerns has been to prioritize strict immigration policies and mass deportations.

But how does all of this relate to longer security lines and mass delays? Without funding, DHS members, including those working at airports, are not getting paid. This has led to major staffing shortages, which have slowed down airport operations by a significant margin, as stated in an article by NBC News. With ongoing debate in the House and no consensus being reached, these disturbances are likely to persist.

While all of this uncertainty surrounding travel is stressful, especially to those of us who have upcoming trips planned, it is important to understand the systemic issues underlying these changes. While it is easy to chalk what we have been witnessing up to increased air traffic due to “spring break” and seasonal travel, we must keep in mind that we are living in an unstable social and political climate where broader conflicts are shaping our everyday lives. Staying informed is essential, now more than ever, as governmental instability has and will continue to have trickle-down effects that, without the proper information to navigate them, can leave individuals feeling disoriented and powerless.