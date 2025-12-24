A Stranger Season: the Hold of Stranger Things Season 5 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past Thanksgiving, the Duffer Brothers released the final season of Stranger Things. This was more than just a return of a fan favorite television; rather, it was a cultural shift back to a production that has consumed this generation. For about a decade now, Stranger Things has become an essential show to current popular culture. From its odes to the 80s and the impeccable casting, several of us have grown up on this show, and now it is finally coming to a close. To hit the play button for the last time is almost bittersweet, but somewhat symbolic. We transport back into the feelings of 2016 where this strange obsession started all along.

Season 5 opens to a new version of Hawkins, one that is forever impacted by the Upside Down and Vecna’s presence. It is evident that everyone got a little bit older and the stakes are a lotta bit higher. You can feel the ten years of story telling waiting to unfold before our eyes. The premiere had a dominating presence on all social media platforms. I can bet you that several Thanksgiving table conversations revolved around the show, and the several conversations that followed past the holiday.

A huge part of why Stranger Things has such a hold on our generation is the fact that many of us have watched this show from the very beginning. Many of us were either in the awkward tween stage or about to embark on the high school experience when the show premiered. We have grown alongside the characters. With every season, we felt a direct connection to Lucas, Max, Will, Dustin, Eleven, and Mike. There is a weird dynamic between childhood and adulthood that resonates with both the audience and the characters. Season 5 brings all these familiar feelings that play off the confusing relationship between leaving childhood and growing up, while introducing a whole new plot that evokes a sentimental feeling that is so unique to the finale.

The emotional investment is why the audience is more involved than other fandoms. Everyone I know that has watched the first four episodes of Season 5 has brought up how the show lives in their head rent-free. The Duffer Brothers have created such a developed script and plot that encapsulates the minds and hearts of all watchers. The characters have so much depth which really allows people to feel a connection with them, regardless of the fact that they are only on a screen. Throughout the seasons, the Duffer Brothers have ultimately proved their storytelling skills. The grasp this show has on the community of television viewers just proves how talented the production team is and how gifted the writers really are.

Stranger Things remains as one of the last shows that is able to have this kind of grasp on the media. With major streaming services now, the majority of people resort to rewatching something common, something reliable. Stranger Things proved the success of a Netflix original series. Another very smart move is the fact that not all episodes are released in one sitting. Despite being on a streaming service, Netflix is still able to build anticipation by releasing the first four episodes on Thanksgiving, and the last couple episodes on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

In such an emotional season, it is very strategic to release these episodes. Additionally, everyone is home with their families for the holidays. And let’s be honest, there is nothing better than binge watching a show with your family while you are all cozied up on the couch as snow falls outside. A holiday release is almost ritualistic. People are already consumed by such intense emotions of nostalgia and togetherness, so the finale will definitely hit harder. In contrast, past seasons have been released in the summertime. Seasons 1, 3 and 4 were all summer seasons; it is interesting to analyze this switch up from the Duffer Brothers.

As we come closer and closer to the finale episode’s release date, it is evident that Stranger Things is more than just a trend, it is a media phenomenon. From the hundreds of theories and predictions that have surfaced the internet, this show makes a tangible impact on the television industry and its viewers. There is one big question that is looming over everyone’s head: what can we expect for this finale? The Duffer Brothers have hinted on an emotional, but still satisfying ending. It is expected that not everyone will make it out this season as Vecna is more powerful than ever before, but it is a matter of who.

This month entails impending heartbreak, whether over certain characters or just the end of this strange chapter. While millions gather around the fireplace after tearing open their presents, millions will also be gathered around the TV waiting to see how the story unfolds.