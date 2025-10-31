A Guide To An Indie Music Autumn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I shamelessly admit that, when it comes to music, I obsess. When I find an artist, album, or song I love, you can guarantee my AirBuds will be repeating it at least 50 times in any given day. Though my taste doesn’t expand as wide as I know it could, I’m confident in my knowledge within my lane. My expertise lies in the “indie” genre; specifically, indie music for people who have never gotten over anything before. From indie pop to folk, I love it all. There is something so raw and real about independent singer-songwriters whose music aims for those who like to sit with and feel their feelings in their entirety, all at once. To me, no better music fits the fall season. October is the season of ruminating, and what better soundtrack is there than music made by and for people who think too much? Which leads me to the purpose of this guide: to provide an introduction to who I believe are some of the biggest rising indie musicians so you, dear reader, can live your sad-girl autumn to the fullest.

Maisie Peters

If you were tuned into the Taylor Swift Eras tour in Summer 2024, you may recognize Maisie, who was one of the openers. You may also know her from one of her handful of songs off her most recent album that gained popularity on TikTok, or maybe you’ve never heard of her at all. No matter where you stand, Maisie is a musician you must give a chance to. Her most recent album from 2023, The Good Witch, is perfect for those who like their pop music bittersweet. If you feel like your life is perpetually haunted by something or someone, Maisie’s lyrics may capture your thoughts with frightening accuracy.

What’s more is that the composition of her songs can please a variety of preferences. If you need a traditional sad-girl anthem (that is: slower ballads that are easy to cry to), songs like Want You Back, Wendy, Yoko, and History of a Man are perfect fits. They have poignant lyrics and instrumentals that seem to beg your tears to surface, capturing the many shades of heartbreak. One of my favorites is Wendy, which amazingly portrays how it feels to be in love with someone who refuses to grow, forcing you to lose yourself for them. This song hits hard lyrically, with some of the best lines being:

“Then you’re evasive on the phone ’til you’re sorry on the floor // So I’m throwin’ you a bone ’cause you want me and you’re sure // If I’m not careful, I’ll wake up and we’ll be married // And I’ll still flinch at the sound of a door”

Luckily for some, her gut-wrenching lyrics expand past the sonically sadder tunes. The upbeat instrumentals coupled with devastating verses in songs such as The Good Witch, Body Better, and BSC are perfect if you’re sad but sick of crying about it. Instead, you can get down to a beat while listening to Maisie sing lines such as this in BSC:

“Pressed the scar and found the source // If you don’t love me, why’d you act it? // Love’s a verb and not a bandage.”

Now is a particularly perfect time to invest in Maisie Peters as well. She is currently beginning the rollout of her third studio album, with the leading singles being You You You and Audrey Hepburn. I’m partial to You You You (as someone who, again, has never gotten over anything), but Audrey Hepburn is a beautiful song for sad girls trying to heal this fall. If any of these tropes call to you, consider tuning into her for this new era!

Jake Minch

TikTok is a common thread tying the artists on my list together. It makes sense that many independent artists are finding their success through posting acoustic clips of themselves singing their songs on the platform. Jake Minch is a great example of this phenomenon; one day, he posted a video of himself playing his song Fingers and Clothes, and the next, he skyrocketed to niche internet micro-celebrity fame to all those tuned into the indie music space. His debut album, George, was only recently released at the beginning of July, yet it has quickly risen to one of my favorites of all time. Similar to Maisie, there is something for everyone on this album. Especially if you don’t prefer traditionally pop-sounding music, Jake may be perfect. His music leans heavily into the folk genre. Some songs, such as First I Was, Changed Things, and Twice, are more stripped back. The minimal instrumentation allows Jake’s lyrics to stand out. Whereas other songs like F**ked Up, Dad’s Song, and Say Uncle have fuller productions that you can feel deep in your chest when listening.

For those who prefer the stripped-down vibe (like me!), Changed Things is Jake’s best showing. This song is what made the album click for me, and I still bawl my eyes out if I listen too closely to the lyrics even after hundreds of times looping it. Whether you’re the older or younger sibling, this song is lethal. From my perspective as the younger sibling, every line feels like unspoken words between my brother and me, a mirror held up to our relationship. The most poignant part of the song to me is this refrain:

“I have this dream where I am back at the old house // And I am running up those stairs, I am getting you out // You are ten years old, and I put you on my back // With a birthday bag.”

On the other end, Jake features a few higher-energy songs on the record, the best example of which is Say Uncle. The song, according to Jake, is about knowing a friend of yours has a crush on you and essentially wanting to shake a confession out of them. To me, the lyrics take a backseat to the absolutely killer instrumentals. The bassline and drums are the driving force of the song; it’s fun, catchy, and you can tell the energy is unbeatable when watching clips of it being performed live. Truly, it’s a song I think desperately deserves more praise than it gets currently.

If you find any of this intriguing enough to listen to the album and find yourself loving it as much as I do, I cannot express enough how worth it it is to go to his live performances. Currently, he is on tour across much of the Midwest and Northeast America, with a quickly approaching show in Pontiac, Michigan, on November 14. There are plenty of tickets, both standard GA and VIP, available if you find yourself wanting to experience the peaks and valleys of George up close and personal.

Jensen McRae

The last, but certainly not least, artist on this list has been one of my favorite indie singers (and people on TikTok) for many years now. Jensen McRae is an outrageously talented musician who knows exactly what she’s doing and what her sound and identity as an artist are. Her most recent release, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me!, is a perfect display of mastery of her craft. I remember how I found her years ago on TikTok, posting videos of singing songs from a journal that were written on specific days suggested by commenters. I was not only shocked by how she seemed to have a perfect-sounding song for every date but also impressed by how effusive and unrelenting her lyricism is. This album is an exceptional exhibition of that skill, comprised mostly of acoustic compositions that do just enough without distracting from what she has to say.

Though it feels impossible to pick any favorites, my highlights from this album are Savannah, Novelty, and Mother Wound. Particularly, Savannah is the one song I struggle to make it through without getting emotional. If you have ever dated someone who was terribly immature and self-destructive, this song will hit you in all the painfully right places. When I first listened to this song upon its release, a lot of events in my life were converging in just the right way to make the experience feel religious. After, it became my go-to crash-out song for a few weeks, and I still often struggle to get through it without tears stinging my eyes. Jensen outdoes herself the entire album with her choruses, and this song is no exception, with some of her best lines being:

“’Cause I see signs from God and I tread lightly on the wire // You see him in the water and you try to start a fire // Burned bridges east of Atlanta // Well, no wonder you lost manna // I’m in love with someone new // And I’m going to Savannah.”



Her sickeningly gorgeous writing extends to her older works as well. A combination of old and new makes up the setlist of her Praying on Your Downfall tour, which is currently ongoing. Reasonably, most of the shows are currently sold out, and she played her Detroit show on October 19. Still, if you have developed a newfound obsession with her after reading this article, I can’t recommend investing in her now. Her otherworldly talent makes her someone to look out for in the industry; I can see her blowing up even bigger than she currently is any time now. With no signs of stopping, there’s no doubt that there will be more chances to be captivated by her performance in person in the future.