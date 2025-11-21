Five Things About Mikie Sherrill You May Not Have Known

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Mikie Sherrill was elected the 57th governor of New Jersey, narrowly defeating former state representative Jack Ciattarelli. A member of the Democratic Party, Sherrill has held a variety of roles throughout her career that have allowed her to shape policy, expand representation, and advocate for women’s rights on both state and national levels. Not sure what her journey has looked like so far? You’re in luck! In this article, I’ll walk you through five things you may not know about Mikie Sherrill, so that New Jerseyans (and anyone reading from beyond state borders) can get familiar with the newly elected governor and powerhouse stepping into office.

A Trailblazer in the United States Navy

Before stepping into public office, Mikie Sherill spent nearly a decade on active duty in the United States Navy. She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1994 as part of the first class of women eligible for combat roles on ships and aircraft. Sherrill went on to serve as a Sea King helicopter pilot, flying missions across the Middle East, and later worked on the Battle Watch Floor in the European Theatre during the Iraq invasion.

Sherrill’s choice to serve was not random—she was inspired by her grandfather, a World War II veteran, and carried his sense of duty into her own career. The leadership style she developed in the Navy—collaborative, steady under pressure, and rooted in responsibility—continues to shape her approach to governing.

A Prosecutor Focused on Justice and Community Safety

After retiring from the Navy, Sherrill earned her law degree from Georgetown University. She worked in private practice before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey as a federal prosecutor.

In this role, she focused on developing programs to help build trust between law enforcement and the communities that they serve. She also worked to get illegal guns off the streets of New Jersey, a mission that has remained central to her political campaign. This role was where she began translating her leadership from the military into the world of public policy.

Leadership in Congress

Sherrill was elected to represent New Jersey’s 11th congressional district in 2018, flipping a seat that Republican Rodney Frelinghuysen had held for 12 terms. The district was long considered a GOP stronghold, making her victory over Jay Webber nationally notable. During her time in Congress, she focused on local infrastructure and economic development, including securing the federal funding needed to advance the Gateway Tunnel—the largest infrastructure project in American history. Sherrill is currently serving her fourth term, continuing to build a record defined by coalition-building and pragmatic problem-solving.

A Champion for Reproductive Freedom

One of Sherrill’s most consistent legislative priorities has been protecting reproductive healthcare access. She has worked to safeguard Title X funding, ensure emergency abortion care, and expand access to reproductive care for servicewomen and military families—a reflection of both her political views and her experience serving in the armed forces.

She also co-sponsored the End Judge Shopping Act of 2023, which prevents anti-abortion groups from deliberately steering cases to single-judge courts that could be predisposed to ruling in their favor. Her efforts here signify her broader commitment to keeping healthcare decisions where they belong—between patients and doctors.

Rooted in New Jersey, Grounded in Family

While her resume reads like a string of high-stakes roles, Sherrill’s home life is firmly rooted in Montclair, where she lives with her husband, Jason Hedberg, and their four children.

Two of her children, Margaret and Lincoln, are students in the U.S. Naval Academy—following in their mother’s footsteps. Ike is currently in high school, and Marit is in middle school.

Sherrill’s identity as a parent is not a side note—it informs how she legislates, how she leads, and how she talks about the future of New Jersey.

Looking Ahead

Sherrill enters the governorship with deep experience across military service, law, and federal policymaking—and a track record of working across divides to achieve results. As she steps into her new role, many New Jerseyans will be watching to see how her leadership style and priorities translate to the state level. But one thing is clear: although Sherrill is just one woman, her victory is for all women.