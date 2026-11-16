This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’ve heard this term at least once by now. Either through social media or when you’re at a family gathering already looking for reasons to leave, and a relative asks you if you have your life figured out yet. Being in your 20s is so chaotic, every waking moment you’re either being inspired by the world around you or being shut down for not doing enough. Either way these are the years when the one thing you’re most susceptible to is change with panic being a common denominator during both the good times and the bad times.

Let me set the stage. You don’t know whether to be a student or to start setting up your Roth IRA, you attend networking events, and get the feeling that you’re finally starting to see a path but get hit with the realities of the job market. A reel inspires you to check back in with your hobbies from your childhood (because apparently those bring back youth and happiness) until you realise you’re not as good at it anymore which makes you search for another hobby. Ultimately, you’re stuck in a loop of getting that grade, acing that interview, planning that trip, making sure you’re feeding yourself while also staying sane and happy. It all comes down to what you believe is the definition for ‘the best years of your life’ because every decade is chaotic in its own way. This will determine whether you consider your best to be in your 20’s or your 30’s or when you’ve decided to reinvent yourself at 40.

That being said, the time at which major life events happen to you is definitely subjective but the overall understanding is your perspective on how you receive this chaos and choose to find the best within matters the most. Another major determining factor is age which comes from the theory of not being able to wait to grow up so you can stay up past your bedtime. What I mean is perception of what one considers as their ‘best years’ changes as they grow older, for instance, when you considered your 20’s being the best when you were 17 might not hold up when you reach 27 and are waiting for it to get better in your 30’s.

I heard a statement once when I was doomscrolling which said that if you’re 20, you have basically 10 years to screw up your life and still have a conventionally decent life after. This made me think about our time as college students now and how everything might change if we started treating our 20’s as our buffer years where nothing really counts and everything will work out the way it’s supposed to in the end.

Personally, I thrive while being booked and busy and on a budget and have realised that it’s primarily how I intend on spending my 20’s. So irrespective of whether I have loans to pay back or if I’m not sure if my first job is something I really envisioned for myself, I know that my best years include all this uncertainty with a side of the ability to figure it all out by myself. My goal by the end of this is for you to realise what you consider as ‘your best years’ and work towards it irrespective of the decade you’re in!