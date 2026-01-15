Winter Break Has Begun: Here are the 3 Shows You Should Binge Over Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fall semester started off pretty slowly, and then in the blink of an eye, it came to an end. The long, sleepless nights and endless assignments have finally come to a halt. Even though I loved going to class and working on assignments, I’m glad the break has arrived. With all the extra free time in your schedule, now is the perfect opportunity to check out the TV shows featured in this article for some laughs and entertainment. Not only are these shows extremely entertaining, but were once widely popular. They also serve as great sources of fashion inspiration, offering unique and trendy styles.

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us is a German teen drama on Prime Video, set in the United Kingdom and adapted from the bestselling novel Save Me by Mona Kasten . The show follows an enemies-to-lovers storyline between Ruby Bell, a smart, hardworking student from a working-class background, and James Beaufort, a wealthy and arrogant student. The two meet at an elite private school, where they slowly learn to set aside their differences and realize they are falling in love. This is a great show for anyone who enjoys an enemies to lovers plot mixed with elements of dark academia.

Insecure

Insecure is an American comedy-drama series partially based on the web series AWKWARD Black Girl, created by Issa Rae. The show follows Issa Dee, a 29-year-old woman who feels unfulfilled in her life, career, and relationship. She often compares herself to her best friend Molly, whom she views as more successful. Insecure was truly ahead of its time, portraying a character rarely seen on television, a young Black woman who is unsure of herself and trying to figure out what she truly wants from life. The series also explores the lives and struggles of the people around Issa, including her boyfriend Lawrence, who is initially introduced as unemployed, depressed, and selfish. Over time, viewers witness his growth and evolution into a more self-aware and supportive boyfriend. This show is a must-watch for college students, as it realistically depicts many of the struggles people face during postgraduate life.

Girlfriends

If you loved Friends and Sex and the City, then you will probably enjoy Girlfriends, a sitcom filled with comedy, drama, and romance. Girlfriends follows the lives of four close friends, Joan, Maya, Lynn, and Toni, living in Los Angeles, California. Throughout the series, we watch them overcome challenges, support one another, and grow both individually and together. The show also delivers iconic fashion moments. Not a single main character ever had a bad look, from Lynn’s iconic double denim outfits to Toni’s vintage Jean Paul Gaultier top in season two, episode five. Girlfriends proved that you can be educated, entertaining, and fashionable all at the same time.

While you’re on break, use this time to relax, refresh, and restart as we head into the new year. Hopefully, you’re able to check out these shows and find yourself happily entertained.