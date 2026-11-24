This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This June, indie-pop star Phoebe Bridgers announced her Lost Weekend Tour, with her Lost Weekend album releasing soon after a long six years since her last album and tour, Punisher. Despite the long break, Phoebe has continued to dominate the indie pop scene with popular songs such as Motion Sickness and Scott Street. During this break, Phoebe created an album and went on tour with fellow indie singers, Julian Baker and Lucy Dacus for their band Boygenius.

Upon the announcement of the album and subsequent tour, Bridgers performed a series of impromptu shows in a handful of small towns across the United States. Tickets were announced the same day for these performances, and Bridgers made it mandatory that no phones would be allowed, utilizing Yondr pouches to store them during the duration of the show. These shows put many fans on a manhunt looking for clues as to where Phoebe would go next, and the phone-free experiences made the shows feel unique and super personal.

As the tour was announced, the no-phone policy remained, with the Lost Weekend tour being one of the biggest arena tours with the policy. A room with tens of thousands of individuals at a concert with not a phone in sight. The announcement brought major worry and backlash. Netizens shared complaints that since they are paying for the ticket, they should be able to have their phones. Some questioned what would happen if someone needed their phone for medical reasons. Others were excited to be in the moment and have a fully phone-free concert experience. Once the tour began, Bridgers answered all these questions, simply stating, “I just don’t feel comfortable having hundreds of cameras on me as I am grieving my father”. Bridgers and her team also shared that there are phone-use areas where people can access their devices in an emergency. During her break, Bridgers unfortunately lost her father, and many songs in this album follow that grief. In her most vulnerable moment, Bridgers still decided to perform for her fans; all she asked was to have a phone-free show.

I attended Boston night two on Oct. 7. The process was very simple. I entered the arena and scanned my ticket. Employees then provided me with a Yondr pouch and placed my phone in it. After that, we went in as normal. Some things were different, such as no Apple Pay at concession stands and longer lines and waits. Amongst the slight chaos, I got to see many people in the moment talking, laughing, and truly living in the moment. The show was fun, emotional, and overall a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I have to say there’s something special about that moment being limited to those in the room. At the Boston show, Bridgers shared similar sentiments of not having her vulnerability hyper-analyzed and not having phones shoved in her face the whole time. She shared that she doesn’t know if she will ever have a phone-free show again. Fans even brought lighters and other light-up items like glow sticks to shine as a sign of being in the moment. Some fans also brought notebooks to sketch and journal their concert experiences.

Despite initial backlash, this tour has been a major success, with many fans sharing sentiments of loving the experience and how personal the show felt. I myself would feel comfortable shutting my phone down for any future concerts I go to, whether there is a no-phone policy or not. Could this mean that other artists follow suit? We have already seen other artists do the same. With the growth of technology, we see more and more people participating in activities that don’t include their iPhone. With trends such as No-Scroll Sunday or tech-free hobbies, this could very much become a more common reality across tours. Phoebe might have just paved the way for others to do the same.

With the announcement of a second leg of the tour with the same no-phone policy, many more fans will experience this style of show, and positive sentiments may grow. Phoebe’s show was one of the first, and I presume there will be many more phone-free experiences. I look forward to hearing more stories and experiences upon the second leg of the Lost Weekend Tour. Let me know: would you attend a no-phone show?