THE GUIDE TO MY FAVORITE SKINCARE PRODUCTS

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Skincare has always been a huge part of my self care routine. There is nothing quite like winding down at the end of the day with a few products that leave my skin feeling refreshed and glowing. Over the years, I have tried many skincare brands, but a few have stood out as must haves in my collection. Here are my favorite skincare products, including one of my all time favorite brands.

Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid

When it comes to achieving a dewy, glazed skin, Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid is the game changer. Created by Hailey Bieber, this serum/gel delivers hydration while plumping and smoothing the skin. This peptide has ingredients to improve skin elasticity and radiance. I love using this product during morning and night, especially since it layers well under makeup and gives my skin a healthy glow.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

For days when my skin needs extra moisture, I reach for Tatcha’s The Dewy Skin Cream. This moisturizer has Japanese purple rice, which helped me restore the skin barriers. The texture is rich yet non greasy, making it perfect for dry or combination skin. It leaves my face feeling smooth and prepped for makeup application. Plus, the nice scent makes it a joy to apply.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

If you are looking for an instant glow, Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops are a must have. This serum not only brightens but also works as a primer for makeup. The combination of niacinamide and watermelon extract helped me even out my skin. I love applying a few drops before foundation or even mixing it into my base for a more radiant, dewy effect.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

For exfoliation, nothing beats Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial. This mask gives me an at home facial experience in just 20 minutes. With a blend of ingredients this product works to deeply exfoliate, unclog pores, and smooth skin texture. I use it once a week, and every time, my skin feels baby soft and renewed. This product isn’t meant to be used every single time you do your skin care, so use carefully. Too much exfoliation can be harmful for the skin.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

Traveling or just in need of super deep hydration? Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask is my go to for reviving tired skin. This creamy, fragrance free mask is full of nourishing ingredients like shea butter, making it perfect for days when my skin feels dehydrated. It can be used as a mask, moisturizer, or even an overnight treatment for smooth skin by morning.

Final Thoughts

Skincare is all about finding what works best for your skin type and concerns. While trends come and go, these products have become staples in my routine. If you are looking to elevate your skincare routine, these products are definitely worth trying! But remember, try to find what helps your skin concerns, since not everything that works for someone else will work for you.