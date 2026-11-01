Why Do Women Have To Deny Their Femininity To Be Seen As Capable?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The recent virality of Shane Gillis’ monologue on Saturday Night Live (SNL) has stirred much feminist thought. His punchline brings about discussion on women’s bodies and the normalization of sexualizing them. Just like those women who wear shorts, there are men who go to the gym shirtless and in shorts. In essence, these men are showing more skin, so why don’t they get judged in the same way?

Often when men dress scantily at the gym, it is deemed necessary because other clothing can feel restricting and get in the way of exercise. And often these women are doing it for the same reason.

These thoughts surrounding women’s bodies is another example of how women have to suppress their femininity in order to be viewed as respectable. I wonder, if these women wore sweats and a hoodie that hid their figures would Gillis have said something different?

Clothing swap is a real strategy that women use. For instance, women in STEM and business workplaces often dress in pants and neutral colors to try and minimize their femininity in hopes of being seen as equal. But why do women have to lose so much just to be treated somewhat equally?

Recently, I read Titus Andronicus by William Shakespeare, and the character who strikes me the most is the play’s coveted beauty, Lavinia. Daughter of Titus Andronicus, the play’s namesake, she rarely speaks but is referred to as “Rome’s rich ornament,” among other poetic epithets.

It is established that many men find her beautiful and she is the picture-perfect obedient young woman. Even when Saturninus (her proposed fiancé) flirts with Tamora, she simply says that he is being courteous. No one ever asks for her opinion even when it’s about her life, and she just goes with it. However, after she is violated and mutilated by Tamora’s sons, her father Titus starts including her in his plans and she plays a more active role in the play. Now, while Shakespeare’s intentions were unclear, it is evident that the only way Lavinia is seen as capable is once she has “lost” what marks her as a woman. Without these defining feminine characteristics, she is less valuable yet given more responsibility.

Within this patriarchal society, it seems that women are constantly forced to jump through hoops that men do not and on top of that, they are not allowed to be feminine without being seen as less capable. What’s up with that? After all, who is more capable than the woman who raises her children and goes to work every day? Who is more capable than the woman who learns twice as much just to be considered for the same job as a man? Who is more capable than the woman who still goes to work despite debilitating menstrual or menopause symptoms? Who is more capable than the woman whose struggles are ignored while she is still expected to succeed?

The punchline isn’t women’s gym clothes, the punchline is that the only reason I know Gillis’ name is because of the women I have seen call him out on his misogyny. So, ladies, wear whatever the heck you want to the gym!