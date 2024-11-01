WHY DO WE LOVE TO BE SCARED? THE PSYCHOLOGY BEHIND OUR OBSESSION WITH THE PARANORMAL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Halloween season brings a surge in haunted house tours, horror movies, ghost stories, and a general fascination with the supernatural. While being frightened might seem uncomfortable, many people are drawn to these experiences year after year. So, what makes people actively seek out the paranormal and dive into a world of ghostly encounters, eerie mysteries, and horror? The answer lies within the field of paranormal psychology, which explores the psychological appeal of fear and the supernatural.

At first glance, fear seems like an emotion that should be avoided. After all, our brains have evolved to alert us to dangers so we can avoid harm. Yet, horror movies and haunted attractions have a massive appeal, drawing people in precisely for that sense of fear. According to psychologists, experiencing controlled fear — fear in a safe environment — can stimulate the same adrenaline and dopamine responses without actual danger. This controlled fright creates a rush, a thrill, similar to what people experience on roller coasters or during extreme sports, giving us an excitement boost without true danger.

Humans have an innate curiosity and a desire to understand the unknown. Paranormal experiences and supernatural beliefs often play into this curiosity by presenting something we cannot fully understand or explain. The mystery of the paranormal intrigues us, and horror stories often allow us to explore these mysteries in ways that seem plausible, even if not entirely realistic. For many, exploring haunted legends or ghost stories is a way to safely probe the unknown without real consequences, satisfying our curiosity about life after death, spirits, and the unseen world.

Seeking out paranormal experiences, even fictional ones, can be a way of confronting and overcoming fear in a safe, low-stakes environment. In paranormal psychology, this concept is known as “benign masochism,” where people enjoy safe discomfort. Almost seems ironic, right? Experiencing fear within the boundaries of a haunted house or a scary movie can create a sense of control over one’s emotions, leaving people feeling braver and more resilient. This emotional rollercoaster can provide a temporary boost to confidence, allowing people to feel as if they have overcome their fears.

The paranormal isn’t only an individual interest; it’s also a social one. Watching horror movies or going to haunted attractions often brings people closer together. Those shared intense experiences can increase bonding between individuals, as the presence of others makes fear feel less threatening and more manageable. This shared thrill can strengthen friendships and make for lasting memories, all while allowing people to enjoy fear in a communal setting, enhancing the experience through laughter, screams, and collective relief.

Paranormal stories tap into our love for storytelling. The brain is highly attuned to narratives, which help us make sense of the world. Supernatural stories are rich with suspense, mystery, and emotion, triggering the brain’s storytelling circuits and engaging our imagination. Paranormal psychology suggests that people’s interest in ghost stories and horror movies is rooted in this narrative drive, allowing us to visualize different realities and immerse ourselves in suspenseful, otherworldly experiences.

For some people, paranormal beliefs offer a way to make sense of strange events or unusual experiences, providing a kind of psychological closure. When people encounter things they can’t explain, like an eerie sound in an empty room, they often seek explanations that fit within their worldview. Paranormal psychology suggests that for many, attributing these experiences to ghosts or spirits creates a comforting explanation for the unknown. This perspective helps people feel a greater sense of understanding and control over life’s mysteries.

Engaging with the paranormal can also be a form of escapism. Horror movies, ghost stories, and haunted house visits provide a temporary escape from the routines and stresses of daily life. Paranormal experiences often involve the supernatural world, which takes people’s minds off the ordinary, allowing them to immerse themselves in fear without real-life consequences. This psychological distance can make paranormal exploration a way to reset, offering a novel experience that recharges our brain.

For some of us, love for the paranormal and horror isn’t just about the scare itself. It’s a complex psychological experience that satisfies our curiosity, fosters social connections, and gives us a thrill in a safe setting. Whether we’re watching horror movies or exploring haunted places, we’re feeding our brain’s hunger for adventure, mystery, and the chance to face our fears head-on. So, this Halloween season, as you immerse yourself in the thrill of the paranormal, remember that your fascination with the supernatural is deeply tied to the psychology of what makes us human.