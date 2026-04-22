What’s Growing This Spring? – 5 Trends That I’m Loving This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is my favorite season, and the thought of blooming flowers, sitting outside on the Boston Common with friends, and 65 degree days brings me so much joy. With the lessening of winter and the blooming of flowers, it’s time to shed a few layers and add more whimsy to your style. Here are five trends I’ve been loving to get you started!

Polka Dots

If you’ve been online at all, you’ve likely seen the tide of polka dots sweeping your social media. Whether it’s white dots on a black top, or vice versa, polka dots are a classic pattern from the 50’s that I’m glad is making a return all over clothing. They’ve mainly been showing up on boat-neck tops and tank tops, evident at Urban Outfitters and Hollister, but I’ve seen tons of adorable polka-dotted skirts showing up as well. They’re also exceptionally cute as a nail design; dual colored dotted nails in funky colors like lilac and green, pale pink and brown, and butter yellow and blue are my favorite combinations.

Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are becoming a part of the city-girl uniform, and I’m all here for it. They’re being accompanied by a baggy pair of low rise jeans, or a maxi skirt to add a chic but cute touch to spring outfits. I’ve personally been eyeing the Puma Speedcat ballet sneakers, which come with straps over the shoe and multiple styles (some with lace!), also being noted to be uber-comfortable! Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, and Dolce Vita are also great sources for cute ballet flats.

Colorful Cardigans

This trend is visualized mainly in cropped and pastel knits, proving to be an excellent way to maximize warmth on a chilly day. Whether chunky knit or loose cotton, they help add a pretty pop of color to spring outfits, drawing inspiration from the flowers blooming all around. My favorite way to use a cardigan is to layer it on top of a cute babydoll top or flowy tank that it’s too cold to wear alone; a colorful cardigan helps you still wear your favorite tops on a breezy day. Pastel pink, butter yellow, baby blue, and olive green are my favorite colorways.

Midi & Maxi Skirts

While I love mini skirts, midi and maxi skirts are the main focus this spring. Asymmetrical lacy skirts, smocked maxi skirts, and 2000s slip skirts are all styles crowding the spotlight, easily paired with a baby tee or a lace cami top. It’s also an excellent opportunity to go thrifting, as these 2000s style skirts are especially abundant in thrift stores, and it’s how I’ve found two of my favorite frilly-hem slip skirts.

Bag Charms

Bag charms rose to popularity in 2024, but are trending much more recently with the rise of Smiskis, glow-in-the-dark figurines that come as keychains. Jellycat, a British brand popular for their soft plushies, makes bag charms that are also very in trend, and I currently have their Blossom Blush Bunny on my bag. LEGO figurines make excellent charms while also showing off your fandoms too; Superheroes, anime characters (I have a mini Jotaro from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure!), and Star Wars characters are all popular options, with LEGO also offering the option to create your own figurine. Whether on a purse, tote bag, or backpack, bag charms add a great pop of whimsy!

No matter what you choose to wear this spring, take some time to get outside and enjoy the weather. A fun day in the sunshine wearing an outfit you love can be a huge confidence booster after a long day of classes. Style and fashion is my favorite form of self expression, and whether you choose to follow trends or not, being yourself is always in style.