This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

I do not have a big family. While so many of my friends have family gatherings filled with aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents, my family has been a core group of five for most of my life. Six, if you count my labrador Holly, who is the princess of the family. It has always been me, my little brother, my mom, my dad, and Grammy.

Grammy, or my maternal grandma, is my only surviving grandparent. My paternal grandfather passed away long before I was born, my maternal grandfather shortly after I turned eight, and my paternal grandmother when I was 12. My paternal grandmother lived in another state, so we weren’t close prior to her passing. But I’ve always had my Grammy. I may not know what it’s like to have grandparents, in the plural sense, but Grammy is possibly the most fabulous lady I’ve ever known. I have never felt I’m missing out, or that my family is less complete, because she shines so brightly.

The children’s book My Grandma Could Do Anything always felt like it was about her. And that has only grown more true as I’ve gotten older. Grammy has defeated breast cancer not once but twice. She suffered a ruptured appendix and recovered like a champion. She had a heart attack and didn’t even know because her body simply grew a new artery. I did not know that was even possible until her doctor told her about it. But I shouldn’t be surprised, because she really can do anything. Grammy is a fighter through and through. And she does it in style.

Oh yes, Grammy is extremely fashionable. She always has on her makeup, signature lipstick, and earrings that match her outfit perfectly. Entering her closet, you’ll find a purse for every outfit color and occasion imaginable. Even if you catch her in her pajamas, it will be an adorably patterned matching set, maybe with teapots or hearts on it. She has fostered my love for clothing and earrings, ensuring I also look my best. We used to wear matching jean jackets, and she’d sew pretty buttons onto mine to give it some extra personality. We’ve been shopping together for as long as I can remember. When I was younger, we always went to Molly Maggie, a craft fair that happens annually in October and November. Nowadays, our shopping trips take us to the thrift store, Macy’s, and Marshalls. But they still end the same: lunch date at Panera, Freddys, or Culvers. I can’t step foot in any of those places without immediately thinking of her.

The movie Hairspray has a similar effect. Whenever I spend the night at her house, beginning all the way back when I was about six, we watch the movie adaption of Hairspray. The tradition evolved further after my grandpa passed away, as I now spend the night on December 23rd, the anniversary of his death. We watch extremely predictable Hallmark movies, bake and frost sugar cookies, and laugh late into the night.

Grammy is my soul sister.

She’s been telling me that as long as I can remember. Despite so many years between us, our souls really are sisters. Although I am not religious or spiritual for the most part, I can’t help but feel it’s true.

I was a surprise gender baby. For whatever reason, everyone was convinced I was going to be a boy. But since it wasn’t for sure, my baby shower was themed after Curious Geroge, keeping it gender-neutral. That is until Grammy showed up with pink dresses and dolls. Iconic, as always. Yes, she was certain I was going to be a girl, despite what everyone else thought. And she was right. Our soul-sister status was already written in the stars.

She is wholly responsible for the diva in me. “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” she’d always tell me. It was one of the first phrases I could repeat as a toddler. The sassy remarks and fashion opinions were close behind. When I visited Grammy in the hospital after appendix surgery, one of my top concerns was the “hideous gown” they had given her. I was only nine at the time.

I love my Grammy so much. Moving from Colorado to Boston, she is one of the people I miss most, rivaled only by how much I miss my mom. I love it here in Boston, I really do, but I hate the distance. Yet it doesn’t stop us from phone calls, sharing our most recent fashion purchases, and planning outings for when I visit. Not to mention all the amazing cards she sends to me. Receiving a Grammy card is a treasure, as my roommate has come to find out. They always fill me with a unique sense of home and happiness.

To have a soul sister is something so special. It goes beyond words. It just is. Grammy is an incredible person. I feel so lucky to have someone so strong, so stylish, so funny, and so kind as one of my biggest cheerleaders. I hope to be just like her when I’m a grandma someday. I’m not sure I could beat a heart attack so easily that I don’t even know it occurred, but hey, here’s to trying.

My Grammy could do anything. Her birthday just passed, so I wanted to say happy birthday here. We’re exactly one month apart, both born on the 10th. Another soul-sister coincidence, I suppose. Happy birthday, Grammy. I look forward to so many more.