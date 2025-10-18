Trick or Treat Yourself to These Delicious Halloween Bites!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re planning a big Monster Mash or staying in and watching some scary films, food is one of the best ways to get into the mood of any holiday. Halloween is a holiday that doesn’t have traditional food, unless you count candy. Christmas has cookies, Thanksgiving has turkey, Valentine’s Day has fancy chocolates, but what to eat on Halloween? Don’t worry, these spooky snacks have you covered for a festive meal as the holiday approaches.

As a child, it was often either too cold or one of my siblings was sick, so we didn’t always go trick or treating. To still make holiday memories, my mother would make Halloween themed dinners and watch movies and play games with us. These recipes are hers, though they may be found elsewhere as they are common party treats!

Mummy Dogs

This wacky take on pigs in a blanket is so easy to make and guaranteed to be a hit anywhere. It only requires two ingredients, is easy to make and clean up, and super customizable.

You will need:

One can of Pillsbury crescent roll dough

6 hot dogs

Baking sheet

Parchment paper (optional)

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Open the package of crescent roll dough and unroll it. Press down to seal perforations together if necessary. Cut the dough into thin strips, about a quarter of an inch in width. Wrap the thin strips of dough around each hot dog, resembling mummy bandages. Leave gaps and overlap the strips to emphasize the mummy look. Place hot dogs on a baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes or until the dough looks golden brown and the hot dogs are heated through. Remove from the oven and allow the hot dogs to cool before serving.

Jack’o’Lantern Stuffed Peppers

These adorable stuffed peppers have always been a huge hit in my home. The filling can be anything really. Sometimes, they had avocado inside and other times, they were filled with mac and cheese. This is one of my favorite recipes for them.

You will need:

1 teaspoon of olive oil

4 large orange bell peppers

1 pound of ground beef

1 cup of cooked rice

1 cup of shredded Cheddar cheese

⅓ cup of diced green onions

2 tablespoons of salted butter, melted

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 teaspoons of salt

½ teaspoon of ground black pepper

2 cups of tomato sauce, warmed

Cayenne pepper, added to taste

Baking dish

Knife and cutting board

Large bowl

Aluminum foil

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Coat the baking dish with olive oil. Use a small knife to cut the shapes of eyes, a nose, and a mouth into the flattest side of the peppers. Cut around the seeds and remove the tops of the peppers, getting rid of any seeds from under the stems. Trim away the white membrane from the inside of each pepper and shake out the remaining seeds. Save the top to use again later. Once cleared of seeds, place the peppers in the prepared baking dish. Mix together ground beef, cooked rice, cheese, green onions, melted butter, garlic, salt, black pepper, and cayenne in the large bowl. Fill each pepper evenly with the mixture and cover them with the pepper tops. Cover the baking dish loosely with aluminum foil and place it on top of a sheet pan. Bake in the upper middle of the preheated oven for 60 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and continue to bake peppers until they are tender and ground beef is cooked through. This should take 10 to 15 more minutes. Place stuffed peppers on a plate and top with warm tomato sauce.

Another idea is Charcuterie Skeletons, which is made using a plastic skeleton and covering it in meat with cheese and crackers around it. You could also make candy salad by mixing candy corn, Skittles, Mike and Ike’s, and other fruity candies.

Whatever combination of these dishes you make, they’re sure to make any Halloween party or themed dinner even better. Pair these treats with some creative Halloween decor and you’ll be set up for a great party.