TOXIC TRUTH: ARE FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS CONTANINATED WITH LEAD?

For millions of women, feminine hygiene products like pads and tampons are essential to managing their periods and keeping them comfortable and hygienic. These products play an important part in daily living, delivering convenience and support throughout a normal biological process. But worries about dangerous toxins in some of these items are starting to surface, projecting doubt on their safety. The discovery of lead, a hazardous metal, in some feminine hygiene products has raised concerns recently since the summer of 2024 because of possible long-term health effects, especially for those who get periods along with their reproductive and general health.

When lead enters the human body, it can have a major negative impact on health. Lead is an extremely poisonous metal. The body gradually absorbs it, with the neurological, reproductive, and immune systems being the main organs and systems affected. Lead exposure, even at low levels, can have serious negative effects on health, particularly for women and children who are more susceptible. These regulations guarantee that goods are safe for everyday use and devoid of dangerous materials. When first hearing about this through the social media platform TikTok, I was in shock. I could not believe that the manufacturers were still planning to sell these dangerous items in stores and not have any other options to offer to their customers! However, the companies making these items are not often completely transparent about their components or pollutants. It is somewhat surprising to find lead as a contaminant in feminine hygiene products. Its existence is probably a rare occurrence rather than a common problem, possibly brought about by production procedures or packing materials. But even isolated occurrences of pollution are concerning since lead carries substantial health hazards. More strict regulations and testing are needed.

There is an article from CNN about tampons and lead/arsenic, where organic and nonorganic tampons contain arsenic and lead is being investigated along with statements from high parties involved with these products. Studies conducted in the United States and Europe have found evidence of lead contamination in a number of tampon brands, which has sparked debate over the possible health consequences of these discoveries. Lead was detected in all tested tampons, along with other elements like cadmium and arsenic. Both organic and non-organic products exhibited the presence of hazardous metals, albeit at different concentrations; non-organic tampons had notably greater levels of lead. Is the lead getting transferred from the machines these products are being made at or through the air the materials are made in? Particularly, textiles like rayon or cotton that could draw metals from the soil while they grow could be the precise source of pollution.

Teenage females may be at higher risk because their bodies are still developing, and their reproductive systems are more vulnerable to contaminants. Future fertility and hormonal health may be impacted by exposure during these vital years. Exposure to lead poses a significant risk to the growing fetus during pregnancy due to its ability to pass through the placental barrier. According to Drugs.com, this may lead to low birth weight, developmental delays, and a higher chance of birth abnormalities. Therefore, when it comes to the safety of hygiene products, pregnant women are an important category to consider.

Tampons are claimed to be regulated since they are classified as medical devices by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration of the United States). There are no particular rules for monitoring toxic metal contamination in these items, but the agency focuses more on product safety in relation to materials utilized, absorbency, and prevention of toxic shock syndrome. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) and Women’s Voices for the Earth (WVE), among other health organizations, have expressed concern about the lack of transparency in the disclosure of ingredients for feminine hygiene products. They want to aim for new ingredients to be replaced in the hygiene products, ones that are safe for the health of AFAB people.

Personally, I have not myself overcome any problems or issues yet, as my period is irregular, so I barely need to use these feminine hygiene products. But I feel terrible for those who do use these products and what resources they must go seek after hearing about this exposure. I think it is essential for the world and manufacturers to care about what is happening to individuals with periods. This is something that none of us menstruating people asked for and now we are still suffering without the products we need to help us feel comfortable. There are alternatives such as disks and cups, but many people may not find it comfortable. I also do not know too much about how safe these newer products that are coming out can be, which is also another new risk to take after these regular products that have been around for centuries. This can cause so many problems as these products are already so overpriced compared to AMAB people’s products. Now they are harmful and health risks can arise from using these products. What more can be done to help us? Will there be any changes made by the industries, or any other alternatives? It is frustrating when this time comes around and now without the right products that are essential for our health, what changes will be made to ensure the safety the women are to have?

Overall, any possible lead contamination of feminine hygiene products is a substantial health risk in light of these dangers. More research is required to properly understand the health consequences of this preliminary research, but it does emphasize the need for stronger regulations and more transparent product labeling to protect consumer safety. It is concerning for people who menstruate, especially those in vulnerable life stages like adolescence and pregnancy, because tampons may expose them to lead. To shield customers from these dangers, stricter safety laws and clear product labeling are necessary.