Thủy Tran, stage name Thủy, is a Vietnamese American artist from San Francisco California that is known for her hit albums: I hope u see this, girls like me don’t cry and wings. She’s an artist that represents the Vietnamese American community through her upbeat R&B music. When she was creating her album, I hope u see this, she infused the message about having a relationship that was emotional but also helped her become a better person and allowed her to grow as an individual. In addition, Thủy wanted the albums that she’s created to be relatable for her fans, so they can connect to them.

Thủy’s albums are mainly about being able to be confident in yourself and not letting anything bring you down. If you were to ask me what my favorite album is from Thủy, it would have to be wings, because she explains her personal growth as an individual and how she’s finding confidence in herself, and I could connect to the message of this specific album. Thủy released wings on Oct. 4, 2024, which has 9 songs in total. This album itself shows how she wants her fans to be confident in themselves and also find their own personal growth within them.

For this reason, Thủy’s music played a huge role in me relating to her songs off of her album wings. She discusses being confident and knowing that you are beautiful no matter what and how she wants the focus of her albums to be emphasizing having confidence and faith in yourself. I definitely recommend her albums for people to listen to, because the way she spreads the message of positivity, confidence and personal growth is something that myself and others can learn from.

In addition, Thủy incorporates being confident in herself into her music shows that more and more people will connect with her music on a personal level. She’s the artist that you want to connect with while listening to her music because it’s empowering to hear an artist that speaks on being confident in yourself and embracing that in you.

Thủy is the artist that I recommend all of my friends and family to listen to because she’s the artist you want to listen to all day long and knowing that her music is relatable as well. For a Vietnamese American artist to have music that allows her to connect with her fans is special and creates a moment where she gets to share with them. Music is what artists use to connect with their fans all over the world.

Finally, Thủy is the artist that I would listen to on a daily basis because she’s the artist I can absolutely relate to when it comes to personal growth and being confident in myself and knowing that my confidence is what matters the most and that it’s important to recognize it as an individual. Her music is what I always look forward to listening to because it’s relatable to connect with as you’re listening to her music and acknowledging her lyrics in the songs.