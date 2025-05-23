THRIFT RESPONSIBLY: HOW NOT TO OVERSPEND

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Thrifting is a great way to save money on clothes while shopping ethically and sustainably. Learning how to do it in a way that maintains these principles and not overspending is a challenge for many. Some so-called thrift stores will try to sell you a $15 t-shirt for $45 or even more! You don’t have to pay that much, as there are always other options. I’ll set you up with some of those options so you can go from a thrifting newbie to the star of the show, just like I did!

Knowing what to pay

When I thrift, I need to have a budget or else my whole paycheck will slip out of my fingers without me even realizing. My budget typically depends on why I’m shopping. If I’m due for new clothes at the beginning of a season and shopping all day, my budget may be up to $250. If I’m just out for the day and mostly looking, it will be around $50 to $100.

It’s also important to know the worth of what you’re paying for. In my opinion, when you’re buying clothes thrifted and used, you should pay no more than $15 for a t-shirt, and that’s pushing it. Thrifting used clothing is supposed to be the cheaper option to buying it new in a store. You shouldn’t be breaking the bank at a thrift store.

Give and take

Some thrift stores will accept donations for store credit. While some places like Goodwill and Savers don’t, stores like Buffalo Exchange and Crossroads Trading do! Whether or not they do, this can be a good way to balance your consumption with what you give back. Trading old clothes that you don’t wear or fit in for new pieces is a great way to keep your wardrobe fresh while staying sustainable and saving space and money.

Clothing swaps are another option for this. Clubs will often hold clothing swaps on college campuses, including our own, as a way to do the same with little to no money involved! People will trade clothes that they no longer want for things another person is getting rid of. This both saves you money and makes sure that your clothes end up in someone’s hands and not a dumpster somewhere, contributing to existing waste.

Navigating Depop

Live in a small town with few thrift stores? Exhausted your luck at the ones you can access? Try Depop! Depop is an online platform where users can post pictures of clothing and accessories they own to be sold and shipped to customers. Most refer to it as an online thrift shop, and you can find great thrift deals here if you look closely.

A key thing to remember about Depop is that there will always be extra fees. Just because you see a top posted for $18 does not mean that’s what you’ll pay. Shipping generally depends on the item. A simple shirt will come with a shipping cost around $6, but shoes can cost up to $12 extra.

Keep in mind when purchasing items at face value from the app — it may not cost what you budgeted for initially. Luckily, Depop allows you to haggle prices with sellers. If you think an item costs too much, you can offer a different price that the seller can accept or counter. It’s always worth a try! You won’t always get the price you want, but sometimes you can save big.

Concluding thoughts

Every year, the world produces 92 million tons of textile waste, according to Business Waste. While it can help your bank account, you can also help the world by thrifting and buying pre-worn clothing rather than anything new. My clothing is almost exclusively thrifted. You can even add your own embellishments to clothes and make them your own, creating a unique piece that nobody else has. Isn’t that so much better than buying something new in a store?