Three Fun Ways to Celebrate on Easter Sunday

Easter is one of the most well-known, popular spring holidays that happens on the first Sunday after the full moon hits on or after the first day of spring. Its usually celebrated in late March or anytime in mid-April. Easter Sunday is known for the Easter egg hunts or meeting the Easter bunny. Easter Sunday is really known for the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Therefore it means that Jesus has died for us and gives us power to the eternal life. There are so many ways to celebrate Easter Sunday with family or friends.

Resurrection of Jesus Christ

There are so many ways to celebrate Easter Sunday. The first way is to have an early morning worship service at church. Then after service, its Sunday dinner, which mainly consists of Roasted lamb, ham, deviled eggs, and different types of vegetables. For desserts, there are hot cross buns, which are known as spice tea cakes, carrot cakes, and any other type of cakes. After having the special Holiday Dinner, there’s usually a group photo and many more fun activities along the way during this special Sunday.

Make An Easter Basket

Making an Easter basket is always a great way to celebrate Easter Sunday. Easter baskets represent a new life in Christianity. The way you can make the Easter basket decorative is by picking a colorful white basket, grabbing some colorful play grass to put inside of the baskets, and then putting any kind of treats or decorative material inside the basket. Give this to a friend or family member. Young kids can participate in this activity too by giving the kids a small basket that’s already been filled up and allowing them to fill it up more with any kind of toys or treats to put inside of the basket as well.

Easter Egg Hunt and Dyeing eggs

An Easter egg hunt is always fun on Easter Sunday, and sometimes Easter egg hunts can be a scavenger hunt. Sometimes after the Easter egg hunts, people dye the Easter eggs in wonderful bright colors, and you can decorate whatever and however you want.

One of the known, fun activities for Easter is an egg hunt. It would be fun to do at a public park or in your own backyard. First, hide all the eggs all over the backyard, then have your guest find the eggs. After your guests find the eggs, there is usually a treat inside.

Sometimes, after the egg hunt, people may want to dye the eggs. The first step to do is to hard boil the eggs. Make sure the water is boiling hot before putting the eggs in the pot. After the eggs are hard and boiled, they can then go into the dyeing pots. Put in one teaspoon of white vinegar inside the pot, then put any colors you want inside the pots. After the food coloring is inside and to the color you want, you cant put the eggs inside the pots. Let it sit for about five to 10 mins to get the desired results. After the eggs are all dyed, you can paint them or put on stickers to make a more festive egg masterpiece.

Those are all the fun ways to make this a wonderful blessed Easter Sunday.

Happy Easter!!!!