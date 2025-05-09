THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE FROM HERE: A WOMAN IN THE PHOTO PIT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

It all started in 2022, when I moved to college, with the City of Boston at my fingertips. The energy of the city was inspiring and pushed me to pick up my camera again. Well, that — and a rough breakup. Art has always been how I process what I’m going through, and this time was no different.

I started with simple portraits and landscapes, dipping my feet back into the water again. I then dived head-first into Boston’s booming music scene. The music scene is scary waters to navigate. My journey started when one day, walking around campus, I saw a flyer for a local show at Middle East Downstairs in Cambridge. I thought it’d be cool to shoot it, so I contacted the team, offered to take photos, and gave them everything for free. I had no idea that one show would light a spark that would lead me to where I am now.

At first, I felt awkward. I was the only woman in the pit with a camera and totally out of place. I had no experience in the scene – but then the show started and suddenly, I felt like I was exactly where I was meant to be. I started doing a lot of little shows that I could get into and try to hone the craft of shooting in such dark lighting. The sets of the shows I started shooting were in such dark lighting that, at first, it was discouraging. I started watching YouTube videos and reels of other creatives who do concerts, but what helped me most was going out and shooting and learning on my own. I was able to take the info I learned online and apply it during the shows I photographed, while also learning a few tricks on my own.

I kept waiting for one show to see my work all pay off, and Wallows playing at Roadrunner in Boston was when I noticed the difference. After that, with all of the shows I shot, I noticed my work was getting better each time. Shortly after Wallows, I got the opportunity to work with an artist LOLO when she came to Worcester for Sad Summer Fest. I got to go backstage and take fun photos with her. I finally got my groove and got to photograph artists such as Flume, Jack Harlow, Nessa Barrett, and more. The more I worked shows, the more I noticed I usually was one of the few women in the photo pit. I found it to be annoying, and I was even told “good luck” from men in the scene when applying to rap shows, because it is harder for women to get into those shows. As I progressed in the field, I saw that being true, talented, and making connections meant something and that hard work can get you anywhere you want.

My biggest piece of advice would be to get involved in music publications. When I had publications backing me, it allowed me to get into bigger shows, and publish a photo review or both a written review with a photo review to the publication. In 2023 I had a huge year with lots of success getting into shows, and I was taken more seriously. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to photograph Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in Boston. I got to meet her publicist and enjoy her show, which was nothing short of incredible. I also had the chance to photograph SZA, Arctic Monkeys, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, and Lil Uzi Vert.

This scene is hard to get into and takes time and a lot of hard work. It was hard in the beginning, but the reminder to not get discouraged and keep going helped me find the courage to keep going.