The Struggle Behind Choosing the PERFECT Halloween Costume

Listen, I am definitely no big fan of Halloween. But as a senior in college, it feels like a rite of passage to attempt to go out with a bang for my last Halloweekend. The typical college girl costume consists of some basic corset, or better yet, simply a bra with a miniscule pair of shorts or skirt to pair with it. Whether it be a disney princess, cupid, or even Strawberry Shortcake, these costumes barely resemble what the character may be, but we tend to eat them up every time.

I am no hater! I love that these basic costumes can make some girls feel more confident than ever before for a night or two, taking endless photo shoots at the parties they’ve attended.

Yet for me, I’ve experienced years of Halloweekends where I have some grimy boyfriend whining about my skirt being too short. “Only I can see you like that” rings in my head over and over again. This was tough in years past, as I watched my friends string together these fun diminutive costumes while I was grabbing the least revealing costume from Spirit Halloween.

Luckily for me, this year I’ve ditched all of my past boyfriends and can enjoy Halloween for what I truly love about it: a time when girls can embrace their confidence.

Unfortunately for me, I’m a senior in college which means I will be experiencing my first Halloweekend at the bars instead of miscellaneous frat houses. I have a feeling that these basic miniscule costumes are too childish for the bar scene.

I’ve toggled back and forth in my mind between finally rocking that teeny tiny costume or trying to be more sophisticated for the circumstances.

I chose to conquer somewhere in the middle.

At this point in my life, I really don’t like to display every bit of myself in public. It seems a bit immature to me. I do, however, thoroughly enjoy wearing outfits that display a tasteful amount of skin. I don’t mind mini skirts, but I’m not wearing a bra-sized top with one; I’d rather pair it with a longer top. Similarly, I wouldn’t mind going for the bra-sized top if I paired it with some pants.

This was the mindset I had going into choosing my costumes this year. So here we are: I’m wearing costumes that I will feel confident in, some people might think they’re too boring, and I’m sure some of my ex boyfriends would think they’re too much. Still, I have never been so happy with my choices.

At the end of the day, Halloween isn’t about who has the most revealing costume or who plays it the safest, it’s about feeling confident in your own costume on your own terms. I spent years letting other people’s opinions get in my head, but I’m ready to make this year my own. Confidence looks different on everyone, and what matters most is wearing something that makes you feel powerful, comfortable, and free from other people’s judgement. So this Halloweekend, I’ll raise a toast to the girls, choosing confidence over criticism, and not letting someone else decide how much is “too much.”