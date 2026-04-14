The Shows That Got Me Through Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anyone who knows me, knows that I spend any and all of my free time watching new TV shows or rewatching my favorites. TV shows are a way to escape for a moment in the fun storyline and comforting characters. I look forward to new episodes coming out and prefer TV shows to movies because an episode catches my attention better.

There are so many genres out there but my go-to type of TV show is comedy or action and suspense, whether that be police shows or mysteries. In the past years, I have loved How To Get Away With Murder and Blacklist, both thrilling and full of twists and turns. After finishing these, I turned to Dexter and crime shows based in SoFlo or somewhere similar such as The Glades. None were as good as Dexter, and I moved onto the continuation series that followed the first Dexter series.

During this winter, a friend suggested I check out The Rookie, on Hulu, and I flew through the show quickly. It was incredibly entertaining and I found myself getting very attached to the characters, now I wait excitedly for the new episode releases. Another great show I watched recently on Hulu was Claws, an all time favorite of mine.

Comedy shows are another of my favorites, and when anyone asks for recommendations, I immediately suggest Abbott Elementary. The characters are just as great as the Rookie and perfectly encapsulates elementary and middle school in the public school systems. I watch this show with my sister and mom and we relate heavily to not only the student characters but teachers as well, as my mother teaches third and fourth graders.

When I need a laugh, I turn to New Girl as well, one of my long-term loved TV shows. In addition to New Girl, a few more shows that will never get old for me are Schitts Creek, Superstore, and Arrested Development. Next time you need something to watch, I hope these recommendations can put you on to your next favorite TV show!