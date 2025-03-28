THE LIFE OF AN INTROVERTED GIRL IN A BIG UNIVERSITY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Starting university can feel overwhelming, especially for someone like me who identifies as an introvert. As I stepped onto the UMass Boston campus for the first time, the buzz of excitement from thousands of students filled the air. It was a stark contrast to my quiet high school experience, where I thrived in smaller groups and more intimate settings.

In my first week, I attended orientation events, but I often found myself standing on the fringes, observing rather than participating. The chatter and laughter of new friends created a sense of belonging I longed for, but the thought of jumping into a conversation with strangers felt daunting. I soon realized that it was okay to take my time in adjusting to this new environment.

Finding a comfortable routine was essential. I discovered cozy spots in the library where I could study and recharge. The quiet atmosphere offered a refuge, allowing me to dive into my coursework without feeling overwhelmed by the hustle outside. I also found joy in attending small seminars and workshops related to my major, where I felt more at ease contributing my thoughts among peers who shared similar interests.

Social media became another lifeline. I connected with fellow students through online groups focused on our shared academic pursuits. These platforms made it easier to engage without the immediate pressure of face-to-face interaction. I’d often message someone I had seen in class, initiating conversations that eventually led to study sessions or coffee breaks.

As the semester progressed, I learned that introversion isn’t a limitation but a unique perspective. I found ways to embrace my nature, taking time for self-reflection and enjoying solitary activities like writing and reading. I realized that deep connections take time to build, and that quality matters more than quantity.

Slowly, I began to form friendships with classmates who appreciated my thoughtful contributions. Group projects, once a source of anxiety, became opportunities to share ideas and collaborate in ways that felt comfortable to me. Each small interaction added to my confidence, reminding me that my voice mattered.

University life is a journey, and for an introvert, it’s about finding a balance between stepping out of my comfort zone and honoring my need for solitude. It’s not always easy, but each day brings new opportunities to grow, connect, and carve out my own space in this vast world.