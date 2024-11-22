THE INFLUENCE OF SOCIAL MEDIA ALGORITHMS ON POLITICAL OPINIONS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

In light of the recent 2024 Election, I would like to discuss how social media has a swaying power on how people perceive and approach politics. In today’s digital world, social media platforms are central to political discussions, influencing how individuals perceive events, issues, and even their core beliefs. At the heart of this influence are algorithms—complex, data-driven mechanisms that curate content based on user behavior, engagement, and preferences. While these algorithms help us find information relevant to our interests, they can also create “echo chambers” and “filter bubbles,” exposing users primarily to content that aligns with their existing beliefs. This article explores how social media algorithms shape political opinions, the ethical implications, and potential solutions to promote a more balanced digital landscape.

Social media algorithms are designed to keep users engaged by prioritizing content that generates high levels of interaction. This often includes posts from friends, groups, and pages a user interacts with frequently, as well as trending content on topics they have shown interest in. Through machine learning, algorithms adjust continuously to maximize engagement, based on patterns in user behavior. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok are fueled by these algorithms to show content that resonates emotionally, whether through excitement, outrage, or validation.

One of the most notable consequences of these algorithms is the creation of “echo chambers”—environments where individuals are primarily exposed to opinions that reinforce their own. When people see a limited range of perspectives, they may begin to assume that their views are more widely accepted than they actually are, leading to an increased polarization of political beliefs. For instance, a conservative user may predominantly see conservative content, while a liberal user encounters mostly liberal content, each experiencing a confirmation bias that strengthens their existing beliefs.

Filter bubbles further isolate users from opposing viewpoints. Since algorithms are designed to show users content they are likely to agree with or find engaging, conflicting perspectives are less likely to appear on their feeds. This limits exposure to diverse viewpoints, making it easier for misinformation to flourish and harder for users to challenge or re-evaluate their beliefs.

Research indicates that the personalized nature of social media can. A study conducted by the Pew Research Center found that individuals who rely on social media as their primary news source tend to have more polarized views than those who consume news through a wider variety of sources. When social media becomes a primary lens through which people understand politics, the algorithmic curation of information can make political divisions sharper and more deeply ingrained. Moreover, algorithms often prioritize sensational or emotionally charged content, as it generates higher engagement. Politicians, influencers, and media outlets may therefore lean toward creating provocative content that plays to these algorithms. This environment rewards inflammatory or divisive posts, leading users to engage with and potentially adopt more extreme viewpoints.

There are ethical concerns surrounding algorithm-driven political polarization. If social media companies knowingly design algorithms that prioritize engagement over balanced information, they risk compromising democratic values. Living in the U.S., it is ideal for the citizens to be well-informed in order for democracy to thrive. However the algorithms pose a threat to the spread of credible sources, as people’s information is filtered out to their own preferences.

It is without a doubt that social media algorithms are powerful tools that have fundamentally changed the way individuals interact with political content, and honestly, all forms of content. While they can be valuable for tailoring information to user preferences, they also come with risks, including echo chambers, polarization, and the potential for manipulation. As society becomes increasingly aware of these effects, there is a growing call for more transparency and user control in how these algorithms operate. By making adjustments to algorithmic design and giving users more autonomy, social media platforms have the opportunity to foster a more balanced and democratic digital landscape. The challenge ahead is to harness the benefits of algorithms without sacrificing the diversity and depth of political discourse.