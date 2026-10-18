The Importance Of Having A Girl Friend Group

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is often described as one of the best times in our lives. It is a time to start over, meet new people, discover our interests, become more independent, and begin thinking about who we want to become. Although college can be stressful, overwhelming, and sometimes lonely, it’s a place where we can learn more about ourselves. Between all the things that we have going on during this time in our life– classes, internships, work, family responsibilities, and figuring out the future, having a solid and strong support system will make all the difference. For many young women, one of the most important parts of that support system is a group of close female friends.

Having a female friend group is much more than having people to go out with on weekends or take pictures with. A strong group of female friends can provide emotional support, encouragement, comfort, or a sense of belonging. These friendships can become the most meaningful relationships in a woman’s life because they provide a space where she can be herself without feeling the need to explain everything.

One of the biggest benefits of having close female friends is having people you can turn to when life gets difficult. College students deal with academic pressure, relationship problems, family issues, financial stress, and uncertainty about the future. Sometimes all someone needs is someone to listen, and a good friend doesn’t always need the perfect answer or solution to every problem. Sometimes simply knowing that someone is willing to listen can make a difficult situation feel more manageable. Female friendships can also provide a unique type of understanding. Friends often experience similar pressure and challenges, which can make it easier to connect and relate to one another. Connecting with anyone on any level is important and can be comforting when they understand what you are going through. There is something special about being able to call a friend and immediately know that they understand what you mean.

A strong friend group also celebrates each other’s successes. Whether it is getting an internship, earning a good grade or reaching a personal goal, supportive friends encourage one another rather than compete. This encouragement can also build confidence by reminding women of their strengths and motivating them to pursue new opportunities. Having a strong girl friend group does not mean having a large number of friends. Social media can make it seem like everyone has a big circle, but quality friendships matter more than quantity. A few people who respect you, support your goals, and make you feel comfortable being yourself can be enough. It’s also important to recognize that friendships can change over time and that people can move away, have different interests, or grow into new versions of themselves. While having romantic relationships are also important, they should not replace friendships. Maintaining close female friendships allows women to have a strong support system outside of their romantic relationships while continuing to grow as individuals.

Ultimately, having a girl friend group means having people who show up for you. They are the people you can call after a difficult day, celebrate with after an accomplishment, or laugh with over the smallest things. They remind you of your strengths and encourage you when life gets difficult. College is filled with change and uncertainty, but having supportive female friends can make these experiences meaningful. You do not need a huge group or picture-perfect friendships; you need people who genuinely care about you and want to see you succeed.

At the end of the day, having a girl friend group is about knowing you do not have to navigate life alone. Your friends can be your support system, biggest cheerleaders, and the people who understand you best. In a world that can feel competitive and isolating, having women who support and encourage one another is something worth valuing.