The Freedom Behind Moving Out

One thing I’ve learned from college is that I enjoy having my alone time. The highlight of my week has become the peaceful Friday night commute home from my 10-5 shift followed by a TV dinner where I can unwind before getting ready to go out with friends.

I know… this sounds boring.

But something about my routine is so freeing. I have no one to report an Estimated Time of Arrival or my whereabouts back to. No one to tell me to interact with people while eating dinner instead of being sucked into a Netflix show. No one to yell at me to turn the TV volume down. No one to say that I shouldn’t have a drink with dinner. No one to heckle me about going out so late. No one to tell me anything.

These moments have become my sanctuary. Being a full-time college student and a server at a busy bar, sometimes it feels like my world is just a constant pit of chaos. But when I’m in this little world of mine I can finally just breathe.

At home, I would constantly have someone yelling for me to empty the dishwasher or to switch the laundry. Now that I have my own space, I can thoroughly enjoy my moments of tranquility without interruption.

I would say this is my favorite thing about college. My increase in independence and appreciation for alone time.

This is funny because when I first started college, I was so amazed that my roommate would enjoy going grocery shopping by herself in downtown Boston or how she always wanted to go on long runs alone. Safe to say I get it now!

Being comfortable with being alone opens up a whole new world that I feel I never would have found if it wasn’t for moving away from home. I’ve found these moments of solitude to benefit me in many ways. They help better calm me down from any ongoing stress in my life. They help me to explore my thoughts and feelings within myself. They help me to bring a better and much healthier perspective to my relationships.

Living independently means creating your own routines… I’ve found a love for composing a daily schedule that works for me, balancing my work, school, and social responsibilities.

Living independently means exploring your identity… I’ve had the chance to explore new activities and hobbies that may pique my interest, whether that be attending events or joining different clubs.

Living independently means taking responsibility for your own choices… I’ve learned that sometimes prioritizing your well-being is not always going to be in the best interest of everyone else.

As I continue to navigate this chapter of newfound independence, I will clasp onto every lesson I’ve learned and hope to become a more self-aware, empowered individual. I hope to encourage more meaningful relationships while still prioritizing my own needs.