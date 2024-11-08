This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

In honor of my 20th birthday, I would like to share all things fun about birthdays. Birthdays, those annual milestones, are celebrated in countless ways around the world. Whether it’s with cake, candles, gifts, or quiet reflection, a birthday marks the passing of another year in someone’s life. But where does this tradition come from, and why are we so fascinated by it?

The practice of celebrating birthdays dates back thousands of years. Ancient Egyptians are often credited with the first birthday celebrations, even though they weren’t marking the birth of an individual, but instead the coronation of a pharaoh. The day a ruler was crowned was considered their “birth” as a god. Following this, the Greeks adopted birthday celebrations, incorporating candles as a symbol of the moon goddess Artemis’ glow.

Romans further popularized birthdays, but only for the powerful and influential. Women’s birthdays were generally ignored until the 12th century when common people began marking their own special day with festivities. Over time, birthday celebrations spread globally, incorporating a variety of customs and traditions.

In fact, birthday rituals are so unique in many different ways, especially when looking at it from a worldwide cultural perspective. For example, in Latin America, young women celebrate their quinceanera when they turn 15. This is a coming-of-age celebration often celebrated with family and friends, where the birthday girl picks her court of honor to perform during her celebration. In India, a common ritual is leaving one candle on the cake to flame out naturally as a sign of good luck.

Today, many people celebrate birthdays with a mix of old traditions and new inventions. The cake, which can be traced back to the Germans who placed candles on their sweet bread, is a universal symbol of the day. The song “Happy Birthday,” created in the early 1900s, has become the global anthem of the occasion.

In addition to cakes and songs, gift-giving has become a hallmark of modern birthdays. This practice comes from ancient Roman traditions of giving blessings and gifts to ward off evil spirits thought to visit on birthdays. Now, it’s more about showing affection and appreciation for the person being celebrated.

Beyond the cake and presents, birthdays serve a deeper purpose. They’re a time for reflection, for celebrating growth, and for connecting with loved ones. In a way, birthdays act as checkpoints, reminding us to pause and think about where we’ve been and where we’re going.

For some, birthdays can spark existential thoughts, reminding them of the fleeting nature of time. Others see them as opportunities to set new goals or reinforce existing ones. Whether it’s viewed with nostalgia or excitement, a birthday represents a personal marker in life’s journey. The day serves as a moment of reflection.

Psychologically, birthdays can have a significant impact on how people perceive themselves. They provide a sense of belonging, as most cultures celebrate birthdays in some form, and they reinforce the idea of personal identity. Celebrating with friends and family often strengthens social bonds and brings feelings of validation and love. I know I certainly love to gather with my friends and family and share my goals for the upcoming year. Interestingly, research has shown that people tend to be more reflective and motivated around their birthdays, often setting goals akin to New Year’s resolutions. It’s a time of renewal and a chance to make changes or pursue aspirations.

Birthdays are far more than just a day to be showered with attention—they are cultural, emotional, and sometimes philosophical milestones that give us a reason to celebrate life’s journey. Whether with quiet introspection or a large party, the essence of a birthday remains universal: a celebration of existence, growth, and the joy of living. They symbolize growth and the making of a fresh start or new beginning.

I personally love the concept of a birthday celebration. The presence of family in friends makes it so special, and the insignificant rituals that some celebrations include just add to it. Through all of my 20 years of living, and by being present in several different kinds of birthday celebrations, I have been able to be a part of a special occasion for many friends and family.