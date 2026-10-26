The College Experience Looks Different When You’re A Commuter Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is already busy, with classes, homework, and exams to worry about. For those students that commute to UMass Boston, getting to school and back home is another thing to think about. You have to plan your whole day around your classes and how long it takes to get to campus. Some days can be easy, but others can feel tiring.

College is a big change for many students and everyone gets used to it differently. Being a commuter student can make college life feel a little different. You might have a different routine than students who live on campus, but you can still be involved in college. It just takes time to find what works best for you.

Commuting can also make it harder to spend time on campus. Sometimes, you just want to go home after class instead of staying longer. Even though being a commuter has its challenges, you can still enjoy college and make good memories along the way.

One of the hardest parts of commuting is getting to campus on time. Depending on how you travel, you might have to leave home early. Traffic and public transportation delays can make things even more stressful, especially when you have a morning class.

Having long breaks between classes can also be annoying. You might have to stay on campus for a few hours before your next class. By the time you finish school and get home, you may feel like your whole day was spent going to class and traveling.

Making friends is a big part of college, but commuting can make it harder to spend time with people outside of class. After a long day, you might not feel like staying on campus to hang out or attend an event.

Still, there are ways to meet people and make friends. Talking to classmates, making plans after class, and joining activities when you can are good ways to get more involved.

Even though commuting can be stressful, it has some benefits. Living at home can help you save money on housing and spend more time with your family. It can also be nice to come home and relax after a busy day.

Commuting can teach you how to manage your time better too. You have to plan ahead and make sure you have enough time to get where you need to go. It can take some time to get used to, but you can learn how to make your schedule work for you and it will get easier over time.

Being a commuter student can be hard, but it is important to find a balance between school and your personal life. You might sometimes feel like you are missing out, but you can still make friends and enjoy your time at UMass Boston without living on campus! Everyone’s college experience is different, and you just have to find what works for you.