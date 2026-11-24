This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I think of November, I think of the cold breeze, the warmth of the sun on a chilly morning, the leaves falling, and the excitement of getting ready for Thanksgiving. It’s the perfect time for dinner dates with friends, or spending a cozy night at home watching movies, and making hot cocoa. As college students, November also brings relief after weeks of stressful midterms and gives me something to look forward to. To me, romanticizing life means finding ways to make ordinary days feel extraordinary. Whether it’s lighting a candle and wearing a face mask while studying or simply making memories with friends, it’s the little things that can make our everyday college experience feel special.

Finding joy in the everyday

Romanticizing my day starts from the moment I get ready in the morning. I like to take my time, put on some of my favorite songs or a fall playlist, and choose an outfit based on how I’m feeling that day. Some of my favorite ways to enjoy November in Boston are by taking a walk along the Esplanade, exploring Newbury Street, or simply walking around downtown with a coffee in hand and taking pictures along the way. However, romanticizing your college experience doesn’t always have to involve spending money. At UMass Boston, different clubs host activities such as painting and movie nights, which are great opportunities to take a break from studying and spend time with others. Having these little things to look forward to can completely change my mood and make an ordinary school day feel more special.

Dressing for the season

Another thing I look forward to during November is getting dressed for the season. Fall is one of my favorite seasons for fashion because there are so many ways to style simple pieces. My wardrobe usually consists of sweaters, long sleeves, cardigans, denim jeans, and skirts, with colors like red, brown, white, and dark blue. For class, I enjoy wearing cozy sweaters with comfortable layers, while dinner with friends is the perfect excuse to wear jeans, a cute top, and a brown jacket. Although I enjoy shopping for fall clothes, especially with Black Friday approaching, you can also get creative with pieces you already own. For me, putting together an outfit is more than just getting ready for the day– it’s something that makes me feel confident and excited to start my morning.

Creating our own holiday traditions

One of my favorite ways to romanticize November is by celebrating Friendsgiving. I love the idea of decorating my house with fall leaves, brown decorations, candles, and a cute dinner table. Having everyone bring their favorite dish makes hosting easier, and this year, I would love to make something simple like mashed potatoes or a homemade apple pie. As college students, we sometimes don’t have enough time during Thanksgiving break to travel back home and celebrate with our families. However, Friendsgiving gives us the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with the people we have around us. It’s a time to catch up, share food, and grow closer to one another. I also love taking pictures during these gatherings because looking back at them reminds us of the little memories we created together.

Learning to appreciate the present

As I get closer to my final year of college, it’s bittersweet knowing that my friends and I will eventually go our separate ways to pursue our own careers. Although it makes me sad, the memories we have created together will always be with us. Living in Boston has taught me not only how to be independent but also how to appreciate every moment I spend with my friends. This semester, I’m especially grateful for the friendships I’ve had and the ones I’ve made along the way. While winter break is something to look forward to, especially because we get to spend time with family and friends back home, it’s important to enjoy what is right in front of us. One day, the ordinary college days we are living now might become the moments we wish we could relive. And to me, that’s what romanticizing life is truly about.