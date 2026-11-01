Tate McRae’s New Era Since Miss Possessive Tour That’s Inspiring The World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tate McRae has entered a new era, following a well deserved break after being on a world tour for her album, So Close To What, which was released in early 2025, called the Miss Possessive Tour. While on the tour, this new era actually peeked through when she dropped a deluxe version of the album that included five new songs. One being called “TIT FOR TAT” that was speculated to be about her ex-boyfriend, another artist named Kid Laroi, when they broke up towards the later segment of her tour, adding this song to the setlist. The five new songs: “TRYING ON SHOES”, “ANYTHING BUT LOVE”, “NOBODY’S GIRL”, “HORSESHOE”, and “TIT FOR TAT” showed this side of Tate that I, at least, was not expecting but definitely am loving. Based on Tate’s older music, I would have never expected for her to go down the R&B route but it suits her very well. I have yet to listen to a new song by her that I didn’t absolutely love. It’s been a year now (2026 just flew right by) since she dropped this deluxe and a couple of months ago, I was starting to get antsy, wanting something new from her– a hint of a new album, single, or literally anything. Which is when Lollapalooza and OSHEAGA came in.

Her performances were not only amazing but hinted at this new “Golden Era” with completely new graphics of her covered in gold and a show labeled “The Anatomy of a Popstar.” During this show, she dropped hints and played pieces of new music while in between sets. But the pieces didn’t connect until Tate announced a new single a few weeks ago. If I wasn’t swamped with exams and readings, I know the wait was going to feel like a century, but thankfully the day came and it was amazing. The new single, “Housewife”, became this anthem for women around the world, especially college girls and anyone in their 20s. Not only is it upbeat and fun, but the actual lyrics are just very relatable and also reveal some of what Tate is experiencing in terms of the music industry, maintaining her independence, and being a woman who is living life on her terms and not on someone else’s, especially in a relationship. And it’s inspiring the world– my feed is consumed by videos of people wanting to pursue their goals and dreams, studying and working hard at school, and for their careers to be like what Tate said, “I just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife.”

Tate McRae redefines the word housewife. Instead of taking on the traditional domestic life to actually become your “own housewife,” being your own provider and having both freedom and choice– living the life that you want. Hearing the lyrics and seeing the visuals of the music video where she’s living this lavish life, being her own person without letting a relationship define her own life and financial security, just inspires me to aspire to be the person I’m dreaming of becoming, getting the career and life I’ve been imagining since childhood.

The first performance of this song being at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with new fashion pieces and the women walking in the show, veteran and new, added this depth to the song I didn’t know it needed. The emphasis on feminine power and seeing the unity from this song on the internet is truly amazing and it being done by Tate McRae amplifies the meaning of the song, being that she’s also just a young girl living this life with us and creating this anthem that speaks out to everyone about the possibilities of opportunities you can create within your life if you truly want it.

If you’re in your housewife era or want to be, go listen to “Housewife” by Tate McRae and get inspired to take on her new era.