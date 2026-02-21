Summertime in New England

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think it’s fair to say that most people in Massachusetts spend their winters thinking about the beach, the warmth, the plans, and the activities of the warmer months. We dread the snow and savor every day that we can in the sunny weather before we prepare to shovel and bundle up. There are more things than most people realize that can be done here in the summer. I have memories from my childhood and teen years of having the best months of my life during the summer. I hope I can pass along a little bit of hope to keep pushing toward the warm months.

Living just outside of Boston, the beaches I frequent would be Nahant or Wingaersheek. We would pack sandwiches, cold water, towels, goggles, and snacks, and load up the car. We would read, swim, play, eat, and once we were exhausted, we would come back home and lay under the fan. After hours spent in the sun, falling asleep was easy. In my teen years, my friends and I did the same. We spent hours listening to music and laying in the sun. It is one of my favorite memories.

It wasn’t just beaches though. My family, friends, and I went to beautiful lakes and ponds around the area, with Walden Pond being one of the favorites. The water is clear and blue-green, and the trees provide the perfect shade from the hot sun. Carrying our bags, we would walk past the small sandy area into the woods, and pick a nook in front of the water. Laying out our towels and blankets in the clearing, we claimed our spot for the day.

No summer day is complete without ice cream, and there are many places to go, although it’s harder to find the cute, small, window shops in the city area. My friends and I finally found one, and we went over and over. It’s called Dairy Delight, in Malden, decorated with cow print, and offering a huge list of flavors. A must-try!

The winter months are really tough, but the feeling you get when it starts to feel like summer here is unmatched. We’re almost there!