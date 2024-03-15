This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Happy first day of spring. Lets enjoy the early morning sunrise with daylight savings and seeing if the flowers have bloomed on the UMass campus lawns. sometimes we can expect springtime showers for the rainy days. With Spring approaching there are so many exciting things to do during the spring season. Spring break means no classes and labs for a week… yesss!!! Having that entire week off can mess up our daily routine, and leave us bored with nothing to do. So here are some fun, relaxing and productive things to do during your time off from college.

Go on a nature walk

Going on a nature is very good during warm weather and It also helps improve moods during the day as well as relaxation and self-esteem There are three main benefits from nature walks. First, nature helps you inspire to creative thinking into nature scenery. The second benefit is that stress reduces every day; for 30-45 minutes, go outside and feel the nature breeze. The last main benefit for nature walks is they are part of physical fitness. Go take a jog, take a stretch, do biking anything to help you with you fitness routine.

Talk to a loved one/ go visit family

Its good talk to a love that you haven’t spoken to in a while, since being away from home is part of the big transition to college, especially if it’s the first time out on your own. It can be easy to get home sick.

If your hometown is out of the state from your college, you can face-time your family or do a zoom call. Say hi and tell them about your experience in college that you had so far and tell them you missed them. If you live near your college or are living on campus, go visit your family, and give them a big surprie. Tell them how much you have missed them and share about your college semester journey you had so far.

Bake yummy spring cakes or any other sweet treats

Baking a yummy cake or any other sweet treat during spring break can help with boredom.One of the yummy spring sweet treats you can make are pinwheel cookies; any flavors can work with this as well. If you are going to any big party, you can make a cake. Make any colorful cake that can represent spring and decorate the cake with yummy treats to be more creative and think outside of the box.

Spring cleaning

The spring season is also known for spring cleaning. Spring cleaning is very good for your mental health, and it can also make your home a healthy and stress free environment. It can also increase productivity in your daily routine for your work and school life as well.

And here some great tips to make spring cleaning fun and productive.

Tip 1 Make a to do list.

Tip 2 Put on your favorite music playlist so you can stay focused.

Tip 3 Organize your desk and get rid of the old documents that you no longer need After throwing away old documents, use colored folders to color code each one of your documents as you put them in to certain folders. Put them back in your desk.

Tip 4 Clean your digital materials. Delete old files and color code your file folders so you know where are you files are at.

Tip 5 Donate old clothes from your drawers and your closet that you no longer wear and put away all of the winter clothes into storage until next winter season. After your old clothes and winter clothes are put away, get your spring clothes ready and hang them up in the closet and drawers.

Tip 6 Sweep you floors with a broom and vacuum to make sure you get every bit of dirt off the floor. After the floor is clean you can put your clean rugs on the floor.

Tip 7 Change your bedding every week: wash comforters, sheets and pillowcases.

Tip 8 Spray your room with air freshener to make your room smell fresh.

Doing all of these three things will help you beat boredom but at the same time making sure you relax and stay organized and productive at the same time. Enjoy the wonderful spring season that’s up ahead of us.

Happy First Day of Spring everyone!!!!