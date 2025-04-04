This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Finally spring is approaching! After another long, dreary winter, signals of spring are finally showing here in Massachusetts. As we get ready for the sunny days and warm weather, I have an ultimate list of spring activities for you to do this season.

Picnic at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate.

If you’re looking for the most perfect picnic spot, fold up the picnic blankets and drive up to Ipswich Massachusetts to Castle Hill on the Crane Estate. Just a 50 min drive from Boston, not only is there plenty of space for you to have a picnic, but you’re also able to see beautiful views of Ipswich beaches. Before you settle down for your picnic, make sure you visit the incredible Crane Estate mansion and visit the gift shop. Fun fact: Certain scenes of the 2019 movie Little Women were filmed at the estate, and that’s how you know that this is the most perfect spring picnic spot.

Tulip Picking

Spring season means tulips season. To get the most beautiful, thoughtful bouquets, visit one of the many local farms here in Massachusetts for tulip season. Farms such as Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury host an annual Tulip Fest in which guests are invited to pick their own tulips and take pictures of the 100,000 tulips planted. This activity is a perfect way to spend a day outdoors and support local Massachusetts farms.

Bike Ride

This one doesn’t take much explanation, but it is something I’m sure many may have not done in a long time. So take out that bike from storage and go on a bike ride. Whether it be in your neighborhood or in one of the many paths in Massachusetts, you’ll find great joy and being outdoors. Bonus points for bringing your friends along and getting a sweet treat afterwards.

Farmers Market Trip

If you’re looking to try some new goodies and support local small businesses visit your local farmers market. In the Boston area, a super popular spot is the Boston Public Market; however, there are many across the state. Visiting a farmer’s market not only is a good way to check some items off your grocery list but may introduce you to some new items and some things you can’t find at traditional stores. Not only that, but it helps support local small businesses and keeps the community thriving.

Visit the Boston Public Library Courtyard

Looking for something more chill, head on down to Boylston Street and visit the Boston Public Libraries Courtyard. The courtyard provides a great space to catch up with a friend, study, or just simply relax. The courtyard itself is gorgeous with statues and greenery but if you look up you can see a beautiful view of the city and the buildings across the skyline. Along with visiting the courtyard you’re able to peruse around the library and even visit the Courtyard Tea Room for a treat.

Now that it’s finally getting warm again it’s time to be outside soak up the sun and forget about the cold winters. I hope that this guide gave you some ideas on different things you can do to make the most out of the spring!