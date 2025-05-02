SPREADING HAPPINESS ALONG THE BOSTON MARATHON ROUTE WITH ‘EGGS FOR GOOD’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

As Boston prepares for its renowned Marathon on April 21, 2025, a special and new tradition is gradually establishing itself throughout its historic course. Julianna Manzi, the creator of the mission-driven jewelry line Names for Good, started a happy project called “Eggs for Good.”

This project is transforming common plastic eggs into tiny containers of kindness, inspiration, and hope by combining Easter with a spirit of charity. Manzi’s goal is straightforward: throughout the course of Marathon weekend, she intends to hide thousands of pastel-colored Easter eggs throughout the city, each of which will have a bracelet that her team has produced. She is also hiding exclusive golden eggs around everyones favorite places in Boston with more bracelets to share and keep! However, these bracelets aren’t just any normal bracelets; they bear inspirational phrases and names like “Brave,” “Run Boston,” or “Boston Strong,” which reflect the determination and spirit of both the runners and those watching.

The brand’s philosophy of transforming little, personal symbols into more powerful forces for good led to the development of the idea. When Manzi began creating bracelets in the NICU in 2020 while her newborn was being cared for, “Names for Good” had its start. What began as a moment of meditation during a trying period grew into a business that has since given more than $250,000 to organizations that help families, children, and causes around the world.

With “Eggs for Good,” Manzi aimed to produce a happy and approachable Easter surprise with a deeper message. She and her crew, with support from volunteers, have put eggs across Marathon-related areas: from Hopkinton to Boylston Street, buried in tulip beds, hidden beneath park benches, or hidden along popular cheering places. There are names for good in every egg.

Every egg has a Names for Good bracelet, a card with information on the cause, and an invitation to post the discovery on social media with the hashtag #eggsforgood.

By posting pictures of their bracelet finds and stories about how a simple word, like “hope” or “joy,” meant a lot to them at that particular moment, the effort has already attracted attention on the internet. In an effort to continue the goodwill, some have re-hidden their eggs for others to try and find to share. Others have purchased charity-benefiting bracelets from the Names for Good website as well as other participating owned businesses that are selling them, spreading acts of kindness.

Every step of the Boston Marathon continues to inspire, and “Eggs for Good” is ensuring that those watching are as motivated. These little eggs are spreading a powerful message in a city that is recognized for its strength and unity: that good can and should be shared and that we are all connected.

I am glad to see so much support coming from a well known business to give courage and spread the joy for the 129th Boston marathon as well as make it fun for adults and kids to be on the lookout for these supportive bracelets throughout Boston. I went out one day for a walk with my roommate late at night after she finished work and saw some egg shells that were empty on the ground meaning that the project launched to share happiness and kindness was working its magic to make it through to people who found them to receive this message and understand the hard work Manzi has done. I myself wasn’t able to find one but maybe anyone else in the area who will be watching the marathon can!