SONNY ANGELS: COLLECTIONS OR OVERCONSUMPTION

Over the past month, my TikTok feed has blown up with videos of Sonny Angel mystery unboxings. While their adorable outfits and blind box packaging offer initial excitement, they also raise questions surrounding overconsumption. Let’s explore the world of Sonny Angels through the lens of mindful collecting.

What are Sonny Angels?

Sonny Angels are mini angel figurines created by Japanese artist, Toru Soeya. Each figure is about the size of your palm and comes dressed in little headpieces (and sometimes outfits) inspired by various themes including: fruits and vegetables, animals, seasons, and so much more. Since their initial release in 2005, they have become a global sensation over the past few months.

One of the biggest draws to these characters seems to be the blind box packaging, allowing the consumer to feel anticipation and excitement with each and every new box. However, this blindness can also lead to disappointment. Most TikToks I have seen involve the buyer telling the viewers which angel they want and which they don’t. If, say, the buyer doesn’t get the Sonny Angel they want, they most often say “Well now I have to buy another one so I can get the one I want.” People then begin buying as many boxes as they can possibly find, opening them for the camera, and showing viewers each and every angel they get in the hopes of finding the one they most desire. But why does everyone suddenly care so much about these small (and ridiculously overpriced) figurines? I came up with a couple ideas:

The Impact of FOMO

FOMO plays a HUGE role in collection culture and it is particularly obvious when observing the Sonny Angel craze. Limited edition releases in particular create a sense of urgency, pushing consumers to purchase more than they may truly want or need. I can admit, I have begun to desire these figures now too, but is that because of the overexposure to them? I think so.

Dopamine Rush

Blind box packaging is infamously known for giving the buyer a dopamine rush before opening their item, and this is just in terms of Sonny Angels. With each new purchase, there is a desire to get a certain character in a certain costume, almost like buying a lottery ticket and hoping for those few correct numbers. The “Oh, I like this one but… I want this more” sensation keeps consumers wanting more.

Aesthetics vs. Environment

While the aesthetic charm of Sonny angels is undeniable to many, we tend to forget about the environmental impact each of these boxes holds. Many collectors do not take into account the implications of mass production and overconsumption, especially of plastic products. Consumers often fail to think about what happens to their unwanted or duplicate products, especially in blind unboxing videos. In a few years, many of these figures will end up in second hand stores, resale sites, and even in the trash where they will sit for thousands of years. So, how can you avoid contributing such a negative impact while still participating in these trends?

Mindful Consumption

There are many ways consumers can practice mindful consumption, and I have come up with a few that stand out in terms of Sonny Angel collections

Set Limits:

Limit yourself to one box a month instead of impulse buying excessive amounts. Additionally, instead of trying to complete whole sets, find a few. Figures you love and try and get those.

Second Hand Shopping

I am already seeing hundreds or opened and unopened Sonny Angel characters for sale across my favourite resale sites. Instead of buying a mystery box, where you risk getting a figure you don’t want, try finding an already opened one that you know you will love.

Take a Step Back

Really think about why you want a Sonny Angel… Are you feeling FOMO? I know I am. Or maybe you want the thrill of a blind unboxing, because same. I truly feel you. However, I took a step back to really think about why I wanted to buy a box and I realized I really didn’t. I’m not gonna lie, they’re kinda ugly (oops, did I just say that). I took a second to think about it and although everyone else loves them, I just… don’t. At least not enough to justify purchasing one blind.

Although Sonny Angels bring so much joy to countless people, they also highlight the rise in overconsumption in our world. This is just one example of how we, as consumers, can be careless when it comes to our planet. By embracing responsible consumption patterns, we can still enjoy trends without falling into the trap of overconsumption.