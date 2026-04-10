Small Artists You Should Be Listening To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music heals in ways nothing else can. When everything feels overwhelming, it’s always there, putting words to emotions you didn’t know how to explain. Somehow, the lyrics understand you. Without music, the world would feel quieter, emptier, and harder to navigate. Whether it’s sadness, nostalgia, or the silent dread of growing up, a song can convey emotions that are hard to express verbally. There are moments when it seems as though a musician has written lyrics directly from your thoughts. When you’re feeling lonely, music serves as a reminder that someone else has experienced similar feelings and transformed them into something lovely. It becomes the soundtrack to your life, tied to long walks, late-night drives, and memories you’ll carry long after the song ends.

The “pov: ur reading my diary” category is for artists who are emotional and twist your heartstrings. Devon Gabriella, Abby Powledge, Emma Anderson, Jake Minch, Grace Enger, and Mercer Henderson know how to hit it where it hurts. Vulnerability is best when it comes with some pop beats, hence the dancing through the tears category. Ever been in those moods where you’re crying but also dancing to make yourself feel better? These are the artists you should listen to: Del Water Gap, Malcolm Todd, Rachel Chinouriri, and Griff make being sad a little more bearable. Lastly, the aftermath is all about lyricism. Keni Titus, Esha Tewari, and Alix Page can put all your complicated feelings into words and create songs that will linger.

If you want to dive into all of these artists at once, you can listen to the full playlist here. It’s the perfect soundtrack for long walks, late-night drives, or those moments when you need music that understands exactly how you feel. Full Playlist Here

pov: ur reading my diary. (bedroom pop, indie folk, alt indie, indie pop)

Devon Gabriella “The Garden” “afraid of heights” “gone for good” Abby Powledge “the way that i am” “spoiling me” “winding down” Emma Anderson “Deserve This” “Simple Math” “Convince Myself” Jake Minch “Fingers and Clothes” “handgun” “strip mall” Grace Enger “The Neighborhood” “imytn” “Think I Wanna See You Again” Mercer Henderson “Love Me or Leave Me” “No Strings Attached” “Almost, So Close Maybe”

dancing through the tears. (indie pop, alt pop, synth pop, indie electronic pop)

Del Water Gap “All We Ever Do Is Talk” “Doll House” “Better Than I Know Myself” Malcolm Todd “Make Me a Better Man” “Sweet Boy” “Roommates” Rachel Chinouriri “The Hills” “All I Ever Asked” “Garden of Eden” Griff “last night’s mascara” “Miss Me Too” “Tears For Fun”

the aftermath. (indie folk, indie singer-songwriter, folk pop, acoustic indie)

Keni Titus “if you want” “man like you” “american spirit” Esha Tewari “you were mine” “summer in december” “bad decision!” Alix Page “25” “Girlfriend” “Bb”

Discovering smaller artists can completely change your taste in music. Even if they aren’t dominating the charts yet, their songwriting, emotion, and creativity make them just as powerful as the biggest names in indie pop. If you’re looking for songs that feel vulnerable, honest, and slightly addictive, these artists are worth adding to your rotation.