Robert Pattinson: The Busy Bee Alongside Anne Hathaway & Zendaya in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have definitely contributed to the amount of people that were tuned into the major projects that dropped starring Anne Hathaway and Zendaya (but especially Zendaya’s). Euphoria and The Drama, (I will be tuning in later this year for Dune: Part Three) were pretty good. With Anne Hathaway starring in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Verity, and Mother Mary, 2026 has been an amazing year for the entertainment industry.

But someone else that’s on the scene is Robert Pattinson. Robert Pattinson was a co-star to both Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, he was just as busy making movies this year. I was able to see him in The Drama as well as in Primetime recently, which I’m not sure how to feel about the latter yet. While he was filming these projects: The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three, which have already been released or will be out this year) he was also working on some movies coming out in 2027. I am still patiently waiting for The Batman: Part II because even though the first movie was pretty long, having a run time of three hours, it was good and did a lot of the DC Comics characters justice. He’s filming another movie now, set to release in 2027, with Denzel Washington, which I am intrigued by because that is a duo I was not expecting but I am here for it.

It’s very interesting to see Robert work through all of these films, with every single of his characters being so different from the next, which really shows his range and talent. I know we all know him from the Twilight saga, but seeing him transition from that series to the movies he has released up to this point has been very cool. I’m sure I’m not the only one who has comfort or “go-to” actors, where you hear about a new movie or show coming out, if it has the people you love in it, you’re going to watch it without a doubt. It’s safe to say Robert Pattinson is definitely on my list of go-to actors because it’s like an intuition. You just know whatever you’re watching has a big chance of being the best thing you’ve ever seen, simply because it has the actor or actors you absolutely love and admire their work. Seeing both Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in the same movies three times in the same year was unheard of. Then, when you add Anne Hathaway into the mix, it’s like worlds are colliding in the best way possible.

To me, these three actors were in separate universes. I knew Zendaya from her Disney days and Euphoria; I knew Robert from Twilight and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire; and I knew Anne Hathaway from Rio, The Devil Wears Prada, Ella Enchanted, The Intern, The Dark Knight Rises, etc. Growing up, these were all completely different worlds that never really crossed paths until now (of course being older) I know how acting and Hollywood works.

The experience of these actors coming together in real time to work with each other and creating these amazing projects (and seeing the amount of work and effort put into this art) is truly admirable.

Seeing how much Robert Pattinson has been doing in this year alone, I feel the need to now go back and watch all of the other movies he’s done because I did not realize how many movies there were. Which again shows his insane amount of talent and that he fits up there with the best of the best, working on multiple projects all at once while giving us great movies to watch and press interviews to laugh at.