This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*Spoilers for Red, White & Royal Blue if you have not seen it*

Thank you, Alex Claremont-Diaz! If you haven’t seen the influx of Red, White, & Royal Blue memes or if you have and you have no idea what they mean, let’s go back in time.

Red, White, & Royal Blue, one of my top ten favorite movies of all time, was a film that was released in 2023, based on the book written by Casey McQuinston in 2019. It follows two characters: Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry. Alex is the first son of the President of the United States, Ellen Claremont, played by Uma Thurman. And Prince Henry is the prince of Britain. When they had a public argument at a royal event (Alex and Henry brought down the giant wedding cake of Prince Henry’s older brother, Prince Phillip, onto themselves), a major tabloid came to be. This event had the potential to strain U.S.-British relations so in order to get a handle on the crisis, the White House and Buckingham Palace forced the two rivals to stage a fake friendship in the media. That meant photoshoots and interviews where they had to pretend to be the best of friends. Personally, this was one of my favorite parts of the movie because it was hilarious seeing them pretend in the cameras. This event also had the potential to contribute negatively to Ellen Claremont’s campaign, as she was running for re-election. Eventually, Alex and Henry’s relationship started to change for the better, very much like Wicked except in a romance movie.

How this relates to this year’s midterm election (and why we are thanking Alex) is that there is a brief scene in Red, White & Royal Blue between Alex and his ex, Miguel. Miguel also happens to be a reporter, whom Alex has to stay away from, given his extremely close proximity to the President and White House chatter. But Miguel is persistent, especially since the presidential election is rolling back around and he wants a groundbreaking story. He asks Alex if he thinks his mother will flip their home state, Texas. Alex, distracted by Henry coming into the room, tells Miguel that they will indeed flip Texas. In true reporter fashion, Miguel quoted Alex and put out a story in the papers. Long story short, Alex ended up doing campaign work in Texas. On election night, Ellen fully believed she lost based on the polls but ended up pulling Texas in the end, winning the election and turning Texas blue.

Seeing as Texas has been a red state for such a long time, it came as a big surprise this year to read the midterm results and see that it is now blue. And it’s not to say it wasn’t surprising to see other red states go blue like Ohio, South Carolina, Iowa, Maine– because it absolutely was. It was just entirely unexpected for Texas but that is why this experience was being compared to Red, White & Royal Blue. Even though it’s fiction and this victory was probably anticipated, it wasn’t for them in the movie and the same reaction there was the one now. And on top of this, this movie came out three years ago– Texas was still red at that time. What are the odds that in the future, there was going to be this massive “blue wave” and the Democrats won over Texas?

I’m still shocked at the results, even a week and a half later. But all I have to say is: thank you, Alex Claremont-Diaz!