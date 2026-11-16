This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ragebaiting is an art form. You must practice it everyday in order to truly master it. At its core, it means intentionally upsetting someone by doing something completely harmless yet totally nonsensical, pushing them to get emotional or frustrated. While it can happen by accident, for me, it is always deliberate. Ever since I was a child, I remember annoying my younger sister by pretending not to hear her. It infuriated her, but that was exactly what made it so fun for me. The same joy I found in ragebaiting her as a child has followed me into my 20s. Ragebaiting helps to change the dynamic of your friend group to keep people on their toes, and teasing them makes things entertaining. My friends always say that ragebaiting fulfills my soul, and they still fall for it every single time.

Even though Spanish is my first language, I have become proficient enough to also be witty in English. This is key for learning how to ragebait. If you are only being rude or annoying, where is the amusement in the interaction? The goal is not to make your friends mad at you every time you speak. You must know the time and place to start ragebating. The setting could be as easy as switching up where your friend is from whenever you introduce them to new people! Seeing the confusion and overall reactions is the best part. One of my friends is from Iowa, and I love to say she is Colombian. I do this with my friends who were actually born in a Latin American country, and seeing them become excited with the idea of meeting another Latina is hilarious. Meanwhile, the only Spanish word my other friend knows is ‘bonita.’ Watching her try to quickly take back what I said is really funny.

Here’s a list of bits in my repertoire that will always get my friends annoyed:

After someone says something, pretend to repeat it back to them but say something completely different or maybe even controversial. This goes hand in hand with the first bit: repeat “huh?” over and over after they speak, making it seem like you weren’t listening. They’ll get mad after the third “huh?” in a row for sure. Retell a story of something you did together, but tell it completely different from what actually happened. This one works best when another friend joins in on the bit with you. Pretend to hand something to them, but don’t let go of it. Ask them to do something for you. After it is done, say, “if you didn’t want to do it, you could have just said so.”

Another important part of ragebaiting is understanding a person’s feelings. There’s a fine line between a harmless joke, and making someone truly upset. A good ragebaiter knows when to stop. The funniest reactions come from friends who know you are joking, even if they won’t admit they think it is funny.

The final and ultimate tip I can give you to become a master at baiting is to not fall for the bait when it comes your way. Don’t get dethroned from your pedestal. You have to learn how to find the inner peace to not flip out when these bits are turned on you. Good luck on your journey to becoming an amazing ragebaiter. I hope you can get some funny interactions out of these bits!