Going into college, I knew at some point I’d need to balance a job while going to school full time. I went into college viewing this as the “norm.” As I soon found out, many of my peers were not going into college with this mindset. I met tons of people who didn’t ever have to worry about getting a job or taking out loans for school. It sometimes was difficult not to fall into a negative mindset thinking about what others DIDN’T have to worry about. But after some time, I think I’ve finally come to peace regarding my circumstances.

My biggest role model is my mother, who is known to never say no. She constantly juggles a handful of responsibilities with a smile on her face.

So, no one was that surprised when I got my first job in high school and began to do the same. I was 16, working as a PM receptionist at a nursing home, yet when it was blizzard-like conditions and the full-time girl called out, I was picking up the shift, with a fresh driver’s license. I ended up juggling three different positions at the nursing home the following summer, and all my friends thought I was crazy. I just wanted to help out everyone in any way that I could, which I’ve learned can be a blessing and a curse.

Nowadays, I remain per diem on three jobs and full-time on a fourth. As fulfilled as I feel, it is difficult to not get too burnt out, especially with school on top of that.

I am someone who prioritizes maintaining my relationships with my friends and family, but in order to do that, I need to see them. So here I’ve found myself going to school full-time, working full-time, and trying to make time to see friends and family.

I realized I needed to figure out how to balance all of these things on my own.

The first to figure out was my class schedule. Lucky for me, as a business major it’s much simpler to arrange classes. I ended up being able to arrange only Tuesday and Thursday classes for myself while also taking some of my courses online. I told myself I would commit myself only to school on these days.

Then, I had to create my work preferences. I requested Friday morning, Saturday morning, Sunday night, and Monday night shifts, but was open to picking up Wednesdays as well.

With the combination of school and work shifts set in stone, I was able to begin to make plans with my friends and family. Currently, I see my friends a minimum of every Friday and Saturday night, sometimes more if my schedule allows it.

I also wanted to find some time to focus on my mental health, so I didn’t get so burnt out from the get-go. I try to attend a yoga or pilates class every Tuesday and Thursday either before or after my classes. I also delegate Sundays to sleeping all day and watching bad TV because it’s important to allow yourself to relax from time to time.

Additionally, one of my per-diem jobs is as a middle school substitute teacher, where my mother works. If I need a reset and want to see my family and my students, I try to substitute on Mondays, before my 5 p.m. shift at the restaurant.

All in all, as stressful as this lifestyle is, I am so beyond grateful to be allowed the opportunity to live this way. I have a beautiful apartment and beautiful relationships with my coworkers, friends, and family. I don’t know what more I could ask for.