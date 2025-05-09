MY TOP TEN BOOKS/SERIES THAT ARE TRULY WORTH THE HYPE

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to popular books and series, it’s easy to wonder: Is this really worth all the buzz? Over the years, I’ve read a lot of hyped-up titles, and while not all lived up to the excitement, there are some that absolutely did — and then some. Today, I’m sharing my top ten books and series that I believe are completely deserving of all the love they get.

1. Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

An absolute staple in fantasy, Throne of Glass pulled me in from the very beginning. Watching Celaena Sardothien evolve from an assassin into something so much more was an unforgettable ride. The character development, the intricate world-building, and the plot twists make this series an all-time favorite. If you’re looking for a story that gets bigger, bolder, and more emotional with each book, this is it. I have not stopped thinking about this series since I read it and if you take one thing away from this article, it’s to read this series!

2. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

There’s something hauntingly beautiful about Addie’s story. Cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets, Addie’s centuries-long journey of loneliness, resilience, and art is both heart-wrenching and hopeful. Schwab’s lyrical writing style makes this book a masterpiece you won’t soon forget.

3. Crescent City by Sarah J. Maas

Sarah J. Maas strikes again! Crescent City is urban fantasy at its best: angels, shifters, demons, and a whole lot of mystery. Bryce Quinlan is one of my favorite protagonists — fierce, vulnerable, and relatable. The emotional rollercoaster of House of Earth and Blood and House of Sky and Breath absolutely gutted me (in the best way).

4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

This book is pure heartbreak wrapped in stunning prose. Madeline Miller reimagines the story of Achilles and Patroclus with such tenderness and tragedy that it’s impossible not to be moved. It’s one of those books you finish and then sit in stunned silence, processing everything you just read.

5. Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross

This historical fantasy duology deserves so much more attention than it already gets. The letter-writing, the slow-burn romance, the wartime setting — it all comes together in a way that feels both classic and completely fresh. Iris and Roman’s story is filled with emotion and tension, and Ross’s writing is simply magical.

6. The Book of Azrael by Amber V. Nicole

Dark, rich, and dripping with tension, The Book of Azrael series is a hidden gem. It combines ancient myths, enemies-to-lovers romance, and high-stakes battles with incredibly layered characters. If you like morally gray characters and angsty love stories, you need to read this.

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Yes, another Maas series — and for good reason (can you tell who my favorite author might be)! ACOTAR starts off as a Beauty and the Beast retelling but quickly spins into a sweeping fantasy saga that is equal parts steamy romance, intense political intrigue, and emotional growth. Rhysand and Feyre’s story has a chokehold on me, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

8. Happy Place by Emily Henry

I adore Emily Henry’s ability to capture complicated relationships, and Happy Place might just be her best work yet. It’s a story about second chances, friendship, and the places we call home. It made me laugh, cry, and believe a little more in the messy beauty of love and life.

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Dragons? An intense war college? A heroine who defies the odds? Fourth Wing delivers it all — and then raises the stakes even higher. Violet Sorrengail is the type of underdog you can’t help but root for. This series has exploded in popularity, and trust me, it’s absolutely earned it.

10. Heartless Hunter by Kristen Ciccarelli

This duology brings dark magic, dangerous romance, and political rebellion together in a beautifully crafted world. The tension between the leads is sizzling, the plot is tightly woven, and the stakes feel real. It’s the kind of story that grabs you from page one and doesn’t let go until

In a world overflowing with new releases and book recommendations, these ten titles stand out not just for their popularity, but for the powerful emotions they evoke and the unforgettable worlds they create. Whether you’re craving an emotional gut-punch, a high-stakes fantasy, or swoon-worthy romance, there’s something here for every reader. And yes, they’re absolutely worth every ounce of the hype.