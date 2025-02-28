This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

At the age of 17, I started working at the YMCA in Dorchester as a summer camp counselor, working with kids ranging from the ages of five up until 13. As I connected with other summer camp counselors, I learned to build my networking skills. I observed their experiences working with kids and seeing what it’s like to work at an actual job. Being able to meet and connect with other workers was an experience I have never forgotten. Many people asked me why I decided to choose to work at the YMCA, and my answer was always that I wanted to set myself up for success and build my professionalism while working in an environment with other camp counselors.

Secondly, being a camp counselor helped me improve my communication skills while working with both my manager and coworkers. It was a place where I could connect with other camp counselor workers and see what their experience was like working at the YMCA. Throughout my high school years working at the YMCA in Dorchester, it gave me purpose to continue working at the YMCA, so I could continue where I left off during my high school years. During the summer of 2024, I was scrolling through Handshake, which is a platform for college students to find a full-time, part-time, internship, or volunteer position. As I was scrolling, I came across a listing for a part-time job at the YMCA in Cambridge.

As I clicked on the part-time job position at the YMCA in Cambridge, I knew that I wanted to go back to where I started but at a different location this time. I submitted my application for the position, and the next day I was contacted by the director of memberships and wellness for an interview. After reviewing both my resume and interview questions, I was offered the part-time position at the front desk. In addition, this opportunity gave me a chance to create memories by meeting new staff members such as camp counselors, lifeguards, class instructors, and many more.

The YMCA will always hold a special place in my heart because that’s where I connected with the members that come in and use the facility to work out or attend a class, whether it’s yoga or Zumba class. I also helped many of them sign up for a membership while also answering any questions or concerns they might have.

Having a special connection with working at the YMCA in Cambridge and getting to meet current and new summer camp counselors is truly the most unforgettable experience. I developed a strong friendship with both the kids and their camp counselors, and working there showed me that the YMCA was a community that really cared for the kids.