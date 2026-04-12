It’s Spring Time at Dunkin’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dunkin’ released their spring menu with a banana-flavored theme on Mar. 4. When I tell you I’ve tried all their spring menu drinks, believe me because I’ve tried them all. The majority of the drinks have incorporated some banana flavor in some way, whether it’s in the cold foam or the syrup.

Personally, I have been loving the Bananarama Iced Matcha because of its sweetness; who knew matcha and banana would go so well together? It also seems like many of their other non-banana items have been making lines too. For example, the Berry Acai Refresher has been a fan favorite and a source of anticipation for a long time. Just like many others, I’ve been going around trying all of Dunkin’s new spring drinks.

I have recently been converted into a Dunkin’ girl, and I do not regret it. This is because I’m originally from the Midwest which is not Dunkin’s biggest fan. However, since moving to Boston, things have taken a turn for the better. I never knew Dunkin’ had such great drinks at a pretty affordable price as well. It might be because of the Boston culture that I’ve converted or that my roommates work at Dunkin’ and they often come home with free drinks. Either way, Dunkin’ has been integrated into my life now.

Usually, my go-to order is the Dunkalatte. It’s sweet, strong and has exactly everything you could ask for in the morning to wake you up; basically all you could ask for in a coffee. However, ever since the spring menu came out, I’ve been changing up my orders and trying all the new drinks. They even tweaked the Dunkalatte into the Nutty Banana Cloud Dunkalatte which has the addition of hazelnut syrup and banana cold foam. Although it’s good, it’s not as sweet as I would like it to be, so the original Dunkalatte is still on top. There are also the Banana Daydream Refreshers. At first, I was skeptical because of the combination of a refresher with cold foam but after trying them, I’ve completely changed my mind. Not only do they complement each other, they’re also a great choice if you don’t want too much caffeine. As for their other coffee options like the Banana Puddin’ Cloud Latte, Banana Shakin’ Espresso, and Monkey Business Cloud Latte, they’re also great options for the level of banana flavor you might want in your coffee. If you like coffee flavor, banana, and cold foam, definitely go for it. I love the incorporation of the banana flavor because it adds a subtle sweetness to all the drinks that weren’t there before. It’s very different from just adding regular vanilla or caramel to sweeten a latte. Anyway,the main theme of their spring menu is the banana-infused flavors, and so far, I’ve been a big fan.

Some may say I’m a caffeine addict, and they may be right. However, that’s not the only reason I stop by Dunkin’ almost every morning. It’s accessible, it’s cheap, and I’m just a college student trying to get through the day. Also because Dunkin’ brought their best to this spring menu. Which is why as someone from the Midwest, where Dunkin’ is near irrelevant, I can confidently say that everyone should go try out their new banana flavors. As I mentioned earlier, the Bananarama Iced Matcha is my personal favorite so I encourage others to go find their favorite. Dunkin’ spring menu has not disappointed me so far, and I look forward to their future releases.