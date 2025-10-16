It’s Raining CEO’s and Emperors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re as chronically online as I am, you’ve probably seen the newest trend of tiktok videos, vertical Chinese dramas. Vertical short form movies are not a new concept, you might’ve heard of Reelshort and its endless werewolf alphas .While the American vertical films may include werewolves and billionaires, there’s a whole new world in the C-dramas.

What are vertical shorts? They’re tropey films cut down to minute each episode filmed in a vertical fashion making it more feasible to watch on phones. While it may be a minute per episode, these films can often add up to 2 to 3 hours. For personal research, (and definitely not because I’m obsessed) I’ve watched quite a few of these short C-dramas and just like the American ones, there’s always repetition no matter if in trope, script, characters or even clothes.

CEO’s & Emperor’s:

Rule number one of vertical C-dramas? There’s always a CEO or if it’s historical, an Emperor or a duke, or prince. The main female lead is either married to or will marry a CEO. Sometimes her ex and new partner will both be CEOs (don’t worry though the male lead will always be the richer one). Rare times her brother will also be a CEO. Can’t walk one step without bumping into a CEO.

White Moonlights:

Before K-dramas and vertical C-dramas, I hadn’t even considered how important first loves may be. In every modern vertical C-drama there’s always a first love or a white moonlight. The male lead will always have a white moonlight, either an ex or sometimes even a savior. Nine times out of ten it wasn’t even her that saved him. For some reason they always return to China from abroad after the male lead is married.

Transmigration into novels:

Before vertical C-dramas I hadn’t seen the word transmigration once but now I can’t escape it. A woman is transmigrated into the novel they were reading and complaining about. If critiquing a book got me transported into it, I might have to stop reading. Often if they’re in the novel, they’re either a cannon fodder or an evil villainess, don’t worry though she’ll end up with the rich CEO or emperor because the system doesn’t control her.

Transmigration IRL:

If the female lead is not transmigrating into a novel, they may be a magical person who timetraveled and transmigrated into the body of someone being mistreated. It’s okay though her family and husband can hear her thoughts so she’s about to fix everything. Her first prediction? There is a black cloud on the forehead of the CEO.

Reincarnation:

If you’re not getting transmigrated into a novel, you’re probably being reborn. This time you can choose not to marry your ex and pick a different route knowing everything thanks to the villain revealing their plan before your demise. Sometimes the person

The country bumpkin & the adopted heiress:

I kid you not, if the female lead was somehow kidnapped and returned to her family after living in the countryside, they will bring that up every 5 seconds. If she does anything or can’t do something, it’s either blamed on her being from the countryside. Don’t worry though while the female lead was kidnapped her parents replaced her with another daughter who they will love more. Not sure why it’s easier to replace the daughter instead of looking for her? It’s easy, she’s clearly in the countryside.

The ‘scheming’ green tea:

The rule of C-dramas? You have to have a scheming woman or the plot won’t work. She can be a mistress, the adopted sister, the half/step-sister, the white moonlight, an assistant. Sometimes, if you’re really lucky, you can have a few scheming women, and they’re all out to get the female lead. They’re often acting like a pick me, or as they would say, a green tea, so no one ever suspects them of being evil. One piece of advice? Social distance from them or they’re about to fall and blame you.

Kidnapping:

There’s always someone kidnapping the female lead. Just when you think the film is finally over they’re kidnapping the female lead. If they kidnap her early into the film, then she’s gonna get taken again or how else will the film end.

Divorce:

You might have heard divorce is hard. Not in these C-dramas, someone’s always trying to divorce the other. I don’t know how they keep whipping out the divorce papers this quickly. They must’ve gotten a buy one get 50 free deal.

With more and more C-dramas coming out daily, the tropes are evolving, sometimes you can see the same film with different actors. While they may sound cliche and cheesy, they can be pretty addictive, like how you say you’ll only have one or two Oreos and end up eating the whole sleeve…or two. There is a benefit though to watching these dramas. Due to its repetitive yet simple dialogue, it can make it easier to learn Chinese, even I’ve picked up a few words of Chinese. Though I’m not sure where “my husband is the CEO” is appropriate to use.