This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Disclaimer: I am not a professional nor a couples therapist, so take my personal opinion and advice with a grain of salt.

While physical attraction is inevitable and undeniably the first initiation of interest, my hypothesis is that women, especially those in higher education, tend to prioritize emotional compatibility and intellectual connection at a higher standard than sex. The physical intimacy that sex holds, respectively, cannot hold a candle to the mental intimacy of a truly intellectual conversation with another.

So, the question is, how did this change commence?

As women begin to rise in power and express their voices, changes have been established within societal norms. Women are found to be smarter, typically excelling more than men inside of the classroom, so it feels like a stab in my chest to hear a truly intelligent woman say, “he just doesn’t understand how I think.”

Because this progression is ongoing, that fact may very well be true—he doesn’t understand your thoughts. He doesn’t even understand the difference between, “their,” “they’re,” and “there,” so how can he comprehend the mental void of knowledge between the two of you?

Systematically, patriarchal norms often encourage men to underestimate women’s intelligence—hence, the idea of mansplaining. The term refers to when a man explains something to a woman, typically in a condescending tone, and undermines her intelligence as it is usually under the assumption that she has no prior knowledge on this topic.

This brings me back to my original idea: intellectual intimacy and emotional intelligence are just as, if not more, important than sex.

But why?

It’s simple: As women grow more independent, financially, and intellectually, it is less likely for them to rely on men. That is to say, they don’t “need” one anymore, as they’re capable of doing all by themselves in today’s day and age.

Finding a man who is intellectually compatible and matches your emotional depth is rare. Finding a man to have sex with, is not.

This idea in itself is not a rejection of physical intimacy, nor is it saying that all women are alike, but rather that women of higher education, in my personal experience, tend to reorder their priorities; physical connection is most satisfying in the moment, rather than when it is sought after, and is also subordinate to mental compatibility.

Physical intimacy itself is not the issue here—it’s the lackluster nothingness behind the sex that is. One-night stands are something you don’t have to deal with again. You barely even have to talk to them– that’s the beauty of just one night.

In a relationship, it’s not just one night—it’s every night where you actually have to talk with the person you’re dating, which significantly complicates the entire process of relationships as a whole. In order to truly like someone, you have to be able to converse with them. Educated women are seeking a connection that is both raw and deeply intimate. It’s a war of words, a thick tension that feels like a dance. A back and forth rhythm where both voices are heard and challenged—intellectual sex, where every point is met with equal energy. There’s a significant difference between a one-sided conversation and a meaningful debate. Small talk is out. The kind of conversation that feels like skin against skin, which is raw, intimate, and unfiltered, is in. The thrill of a meaningful debate that doesn’t end in arguing, but with understanding. It’s about political depth, economic awareness, and the willingness to step out of comfort zones to see the world through someone else’s eyes.

So let this be a lesson for all that are reading: physical intimacy is not the only form of intimacy. Intellectual sex is real and may even make a woman more attracted to you as a result.