This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Rocky turns fifty this year, the last thing I was expecting, as 2026 comes to a close, was a movie about how it came to be. At first, I was skeptical of the movie and truly didn’t know what to expect. I don’t know if I just assumed that it wasn’t going to be something I was going to like. Which makes sense because watching Rocky movies growing up, I am fully attached to them and the good feelings they brought about. I was even skeptical about the Creed movies, in which Rocky Balboa appeared in the first two (which is really why I initially watched the movies to begin with) but those turned out to be amazing. So I took the chance to see I Play Rocky anyway and I am entirely happy that I did.

I Play Rocky follows Sylvester Stallone, who is played by Anthony Ippolito, through his journey of how became to play Rocky Balboa. The movie revealed the hardships Stallone had to endure as a young actor in the 1970s of New York City. Rent money was hard to get, food money was even harder, and acting gigs were near impossible to land because producers only wanted stars. But Stallone struggled especially because of his speech impediment. Sylvester Stallone is quite well known for the way he speaks and that is because when he was being born, forceps were used improperly, which caused paralysis in parts of face. In the movie, you can see how Stallone was treated differently because of it and it made it difficult for him to land roles as well. He changed his name for several years of his life to Mike because Sylvester made him more of a target to bullies on top of his difficulties for speaking. His struggles came to the point of homelessness, when he had to sleep on the streets of New York. But he didn’t sleep alone because he found a puppy. And that puppy stayed with him for a long time. I didn’t know Sylvester Stallone had a dog, but his name was Butkus. Butkus was in the Rocky movies as well, posing as Rocky’s dog. That helped Sylvester get through the troubles of his life because if he didn’t have anyone, he had Butkus. Until he met his future wife, Sasha Czack, played by AnnaSophia Robb. She was Sylvester’s number one fan and they stayed together through every hardship life threw at them, especially the financial ones. They moved to Los Angeles, pinched pennies every single day. It got to the point where Sylvester had to sell Butkus because he needed the money just to eat. Their lives were quite literally on the line with Sylvester still not getting acting gigs, him and Sasha working jobs that don’t pay them enough, and later, a baby on the way. So after another missed opportunity of an acting gig and Sasha encouraging Stallone to give producers scripts he works on, he got his big break.

This movie revealed that Sylvester Stallone is very talented, which I already knew from the projects he’s worked on, but also because of the scripts he wrote and how he was able to make entire movies in days. He goes to the bar after being told he and his wife were facing an eviction and watches a boxing match. He sits there for hours, completely entranced by this sport then goes home to write the script for Rocky. It took three days for him to write that script and Sasha types them all on a typewriter for him as he writes. It’s important to note, because they did in the movie as well, that for this time, boxing movies were not a good idea. They didn’t do well and no one was particularly interested in watching a movie about it. So it seemed like a recipe for disaster, right? Turns out the producers, Robert Chartoff and Irwin Winkler, loved the movie. Sylvester put his entire soul into that script, it was a piece of him written in a movie. Instead of offering him to play in it or have a say in the movie, the producers start listing off stars to play the lead. Enter the title of the movie, that is when Sylvester Stallone says “I play Rocky.” The producers were stunned, not expecting this, but Sylvester was very persistent. Long story short, there’s this back and forth between Sylvester and the production company because they want to take this movie off his hands. They were offering him thousands and thousands of dollars– money that can help him and his wife out immensely. But Sylvester refuses every time, even when the price went further and further up. The producers decided to take a gamble and believe in Sylvester. So he was eventually given the ability to play the role but it came at a cost. The movie had a very low budget– there was no money to get a full crew, an expensive director, nothing. And that also meant there was no money to take multiple takes of a scene or spend too much time on one scene. Everything had to be done in one take and they had to stay on schedule, they could absolutely not fall behind. Some of this was the intent, not from the producers, from their boss to not let Sylvester succeed. This idea was essentially thought to be a waste of time, especially considering it’s a boxing movie and he’s not a well known actor at all. Rocky did set up the projection of Sylvester Stallone’s life– how he approached projects and his commitment to them. He had to learn how to box for this movie and choreographed the fights between him and Carl Weathers. He had to run over 20 miles for the movie and because of the conditions for the movie, they had to work in less than favorable conditions. He got extremely injured while filming this, there were times they had to literally pivot their entire plans while trying not to cut anything out from the script. In the end, the movie got done and it was amazing. Sylvester was extremely nervous on how the public and the bosses at the production company would react but it exceeded everyone’s expectations– the movie did extremely well in the theaters. The gamble paid off well and I am grateful those producers took a chance on Sylvester because of that, Rocky became a franchise and Sylvester Stallone became a very big movie star. Then he was able to pass the baton almost 40 years later to Michael B. Jordan in the Creed movies.

This movie is a very good watch because it is inspiring but also given the state of the country right now, it could be relatable to a lot of people. It’s inspiring because Sylvester could have very well taken the money from the producers, took him and his wife to an island, and lived out the rest of his life. But no he didn’t because he believed in himself, his craft, and his dream to become an actor. Even in the face of these weighing troubles, it was either he played the lead in this movie or this movie was going to be played at all. And it was interesting to see how Sylvester Stallone, this big movie star, was homeless at one point and was very very broke for a long time. It just comes to show you that not everything you see is how it always was.

I think it just reinforces my need to continue pursuing my dreams because it is absolutely possible. Hardships shouldn’t define your path, they are just an obstacle that you have to see through. And that’s a hard perspective to look through because of how difficult hardships can be. It is going to look like there is no way forward but there is if you believe in yourself and work hard.

If you need a sign to get inspired to start that hobby, business idea, or academic career, watch I Play Rocky.