How to Pack For Any Trip When You Only Have 2 Days – Part 2

In Part One, I covered the general strategies for last-minute packing. Now let’s get more specific. After visiting 22 countries, I’ve learned that what works in one place can absolutely fail you in another. Here’s exactly what to pack based on where you’re traveling and what season you’ll be there.

Morocco (Winter): The Desert Will Not Be Hot All Day!!!

I visited Marrakech, the Dades Valley, Merzouga, Fez, Chefchaouen, Rabat, and Casablanca in winter. The days were warm enough for light clothes in the markets, but the Sahara at night dropped to freezing temperatures I wasn’t remotely prepared for.

Pack serious layers specifically for nighttime. I wore four shirts, two pants, three pairs of socks, and two jackets, and was still cold. During the day, light breathable clothes work perfectly for walking through hot, crowded markets. You’ll also need modest clothing that covers shoulders and knees for mosques, comfortable walking shoes for sand, and a scarf for your head.

What I wish I brought: More layers.

Peru (Winter): Pack for Every Climate

Lima, Machu Picchu, Ica, Iquitos, and Arequipa cover the coast, mountains, and rainforest. You honestly need to pack for every climate imaginable.

Pack layers and hiking boots for high-altitude Machu Picchu, lighter clothes for coastal Lima, a rain jacket for unpredictable mountain weather, and bug spray for anywhere near the Amazon. Don’t forget sunscreen, because the sun can be intense in the mountains.

What I wish I brought: More rain gear. I needed three raincoats and only packed one. The weather changes constantly in the mountains, and you’ll get caught in sudden downpours.

India (Spring): Practical Clothing Only

Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, and Varanasi in spring were hot and crowded.

Pack loose, modest, breathable clothing that covers your shoulders and knees. Bring comfortable shoes that you can slip on and off easily because you’ll be removing them constantly at religious sites. Wet wipes also came in handy more times than I can count. Add a scarf for covering your head, strong sunscreen, and a secure crossbody bag for crowded markets.

What I wish I brought: More loose cotton clothes. I wore a lot of my clothing on repeat because most things that I packed were too tight or too hot.

Turkey (Summer): Hot Days, Cold Mornings

Istanbul, Ephesus, Cappadocia, and Pamukkale in summer meant extreme temperature swings throughout the day.

Pack layers for freezing Cappadocia mornings if you’re doing the hot air balloon ride at sunrise. I was not prepared for how cold it gets before dawn. Bring light dresses for Istanbul’s heat, comfortable walking shoes for hills and markets, modest clothing for mosques, and lots of sunscreen for Pamukkale, where there is zero shade.

What I wish I brought: A warmer jacket specifically for that hot air balloon ride. The sunrise view was incredible, but I was so cold the entire time.

Europe (Summer): So Many Cobblestones

I visited Italy, France, Spain, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Greece, and England during summer trips and learned one very important lesson.

Pack the most comfortable walking shoes you own. European cobblestones will destroy cute but uncomfortable shoes within hours. I got blisters in Rome and had to buy new shoes on day two. Bring breathable clothes for hot days walking around cities, layers because buildings are freezing inside, nice outfits for dinners, and an adapter for electronics.

What I wish I brought: More comfortable shoes!

Final Thoughts on Packing Smart

Looking back at 22 countries’ worth of packing mistakes and successes, the biggest lesson is this: every destination teaches you something new about what actually matters in your suitcase. Morocco taught me that deserts aren’t always hot. Peru taught me that one country can require your entire wardrobe. India taught me that comfort isn’t optional. Turkey taught me that sunrise activities need serious planning. And Europe taught me that uncomfortable shoes will ruin your entire trip.

But here’s what really matters. You don’t need to pack perfectly. You need to pack practically enough that you can focus on actually experiencing these places instead of stressing about what you forgot or what you’re wearing.

So whether you’re packing two days before your flight or two weeks before, remember this: check the weather for your exact dates, pack for your actual activities, prioritize comfortable shoes above everything else, and trust that you’ll figure out the rest. After all, the point of travel isn’t arriving with the perfect suitcase. It’s coming home with amazing stories.