Welcome to how to make the perfect cappuccino right in your kitchen! With fall just around the corner, a warm, deciduous drink in your hand is just the thing for this season! For those of you who enjoy drinking Starbucks — but not the prices — then you’ve found a perfect recipe for you! Here I will give you pointers to creating the perfect cappuccino (or latte) within your own kitchen, or even dorm room. :)

Before you panic — no, you do not need an espresso machine to be able to make the perfect cappuccino. A regular machine or pot will be just fine. The only thing needed to create the perfect cappuccino is the “espresso” shots (aka, how much coffee you pour into your cup). Ideally, it would be nice and rich in flavor. To achieve this, you simply put more grounds into the coffee machine or pot than you normally do (unless you are not a fan of strong coffee, then I suggest against this step for you). For me, I love using my Italian coffee maker to achieve this.

So, while the coffee is brewing, you will need:

Something to froth the milk

(optional) a flavorer or syrup of your choice

(optional) cinnamon for finishing touches

Now, to froth the milk, you do not necessarily need to have one of those frother machines. If you have a small, simple jar or a microwaveable container with a lid, then you are still able to froth milk! Let me teach you a magic trick.

With your jar or container in front of you, pour the amount of milk that is about half of the cup you are going to drink out of (or pour the amount of milk to your liking). Then, without the lid, put the jar or container of milk into the microwave and heat it for about 10-30 seconds or until the milk feels warm through the jar or container (depending on the strength of your microwave). Then, put the lid securely and tightly onto the jar or container, and shake it vigorously. Put some music on, like Beyoncé or Taylor Swift, to get you moving to the music, and by the end of a song, your milk will look foamy and bubbling inside the container. If you’re lazy like me, a vibrating seat or pillow will keep your arm from getting tired.

Finally, pour about half of the espresso/coffee into the cup of your choice with the foamy milk you just cha-chadded (you may need a small spoon to scoop out the foamy milk from the jar or container). For lattes, you would have more milk than coffee in your cup. Add a teaspoon or two (or the whole bottle, up to your liking) and cinnamon on top of the foamy milk to achieve that iconic Starbucks cappuccino! Tadaaa! You have the perfect, at home cappuccino! Plus, you just completed an arm workout and it’s good for the day.

Bon appetit! :)