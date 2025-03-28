HOW TO GET STARTED WITH DECODEN: A BRIEF OVERVIEW

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Decoden, which is short for “Decoration Denwa” (translates to “decorated phone” in Japanese), is a craft style that entails adorning objects with adorable and vibrant decorations. Since its initial popularity in Japan and Korea, Decoden has grown to include personalizing phone cases, mirrors, stationery, picture frames and jewelry boxes with rhinestones, pearls, whipped cream clay, and charms.

Decoden is an enjoyable and fulfilling hobby to attempt if you enjoy making and having a sense of style! Lately I have become interested in this art as well as gift whatever I decorate to my friends and family. It is so cute and easy to get into in your free time! This is all the information you need to get going:

Gathering your materials

You will need the necessary items before you can begin using Decoden. This is a list of essentials:

A simple phone case is the starting point for most Decoden creations, but you can also decorate gaming consoles, notebooks, compact mirrors, AirPods covers, etc;.

To give the appearance of actual whipped cream, use silicone whip cream. It is available in bright, pastel, and white colors and is packaged in tubes or cartridges.

Charms: Adorable resin/clay items in the shapes of anime characters, bows, candies, hearts and whatever you can possibly imagine.

Flatback pearls and rhinestones are glittering accessories that add a glitzy touch.

Tweezers are helpful for accurately positioning the tiny decorations.

Selecting a theme and style

Themes for decoden designs might be anything from gothic to elegant to pastel kawaii. Here are a few well-liked looks:

Kawaii (Cute): pastels, pink, bows, hearts, and cute animal charms.

Ice cream, cupcakes, chocolate bars, and candy-shaped decorations are all part of the sweet/dessert theme.

Elegant/Princess: lace-like patterns, pearls, rhinestones, and gold decor.

Gothic/spooky: bats, skulls, black roses, and gloomy design.

Select a theme that captures your individuality and sense of style if you’re making it for yourself, or think about the person’s style for whom you will make it for!

Starting your first project

After deciding on your materials and resources, complete the following steps:

Prepare Your Surface: Use alcohol to wipe away any dust or oil from your phone case or other item of choice.

Plan Your Layout: Before using the adhesive or silicone, place your charms loosely on the surface and take a picture. Using a picture as reference makes the finished design easier to complete.

Apply the Whipped Cream Clay: Apply the silicone “whipped cream” in tiny swirls using a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle or any nozzle of your choice.

Place Decorations: Carefully put your rhinestones and charms using tweezers while the silicone is still wet.

Allow It to Dry: Drying times might vary from a few hours to a whole day, depending on the type of glue. When your design is setting, don’t touch it and leave it in an area where it will dry well.

Recommendations for the Ideal Decoden Look:

Use a Range of Sizes: Adding both big and little embellishments gives your design depth.

Balance Colors: For a more unified appearance, stick to a color scheme.

Seal Your Work: For added durability, apply a clear topcoat or UV resin to fragile parts.

Try different materials and textures to create a one-of-a-kind artwork.

Where to Purchase Materials

Decoden materials are available on websites such as:

Etsy (unique and handcrafted charms)

Cheap silicone cream and charms in quantity are available on AliExpress, Shein,and Amazon.

Daiso & Japanese Craft Shops (kawaii accessories and whipped clay)

Decoden is a creative, addictive form of art that lets you express who you are with eye-catching, customized artwork. There are several options available, whether you want to adorn a basic phone cover or go all out with lavish do-it-yourself crafts.

So gather your materials, unleash your inner artist, and begin creating your first Decoden masterpiece right now!