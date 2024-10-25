HOW TO EMBRACE YOUR SENIOR YEAR OF COLLEGE: MAKING THE MOST OUT OF YOUR FINAL CHAPTER

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Senior year of college is an exhilarating mix of nostalgia, excitement, and anxiety about post-grad life. You’re on the verge of completing your degree, leaving behind the life you’ve built on campus and stepping into the next phase of adulthood. But before you rush towards graduation, there’s still plenty of time to fully embrace the last year of college and make the most of this time. Here is what I am going to try and do for the rest of my senior year and hopefully other seniors or upcoming seniors will follow along with some of these tips!!

Make the Most of Your Classes

By your senior year, your classes are likely more specialized and related to your major. Take full advantage of this! Rather than just aiming for good grades and to rush being done with classes, focus on truly learning and soaking in the material because it really pertains to what you might want to do after graduating. Building strong relationships with your professors, especially those whose work or research aligns with your interests is important. Not only can they offer valuable advice, but they could also be helpful mentors or references as you head into your career or graduate school. Personally, I have started narrowing down a list of some professors that I have felt close to personally and would possibly use as a reference or mentor for a Physician Assistant school as I am on the pre-PA track. Another thing you can do is take an elective you have always wanted to take if you have the space for it in your schedule or some empty credits you need to fill. This is your last chance to explore subjects outside of your major and if there’s an interesting class you’ve been wanting to take, take it for the fun of learning something new! Currently, I am enrolled in a photography class and for me it’s an easy way to fill some credits, but it is really interesting at the same time. Lastly, whether it is through capstone projects, internships, or research, take courses that will give you the hands-on experience you need and help you build the skills you need for post-college life…there are so many opportunities provided for you at school so take advantage of them!

Strengthen Your Campus Friends

As you and your friends prepare to graduate, you will more than likely be heading off in different directions. Senior year is the perfect time to strengthen your friendships and make lasting memories. Even though UMass Boston is primarily a commuter school, students can take time to make those connections last. Organize group outings, study dates, weekend trips to spend quality time with people in class or friends. It’s also never too late to meet new people. There are so many clubs you still have time to join and friends to make in new classes. You may find that senior year is the perfect time to connect with people you didn’t know as well before. Just this semester I have met so many new people through classes and my job that I have not met before. See what your friends are doing post-grad and plan ways to keep in touch after graduation! Remember that your friends are most likely going through this time before graduating with you and they may feel as anxious or nervous for post-grad life as you.

Soak in Campus Life

Senior year is the time to fully embrace all that college has to offer. Whether it’s club meetings, senior-only events, performances held on campus, get involved in as many campus activities as you can. You will not have access to these events in the same way once you graduate so take the time to attend club meetings or events held on campus. UMass Boston is not notoriously known for having the best campus life as it is mostly a commuter school, but you should take advantage of the harbor walk, the new quad, and some of the more beautiful buildings like the Integrated Sciences Complex to study in.

Focus on Career Preparation

While senior year is about cherishing the moment, it’s also the time to start preparing for life after graduation. Whether you’re planning to enter the workforce, attend graduate school, or take a gap year, senior year is the start. Make sure to take advantage of your academic counselors, job fairs, resume workshops, or mock interviews offered by the career center at school. They can help refine resumes, administer practice interviews, and find different job opportunities. Reach out to any alumni in your field for advice or mentorship, and possible opportunities for jobs. This is the time to update your resume and LinkedIn with all the accomplishments you have made in your four4 years!

Find Balance Between the Present and the Future

Senior year can be overwhelming with the push to get to the finish line and walk across that stage. It can be a time for anxiety and excitement as you figure out your future plans and savor your last moments of college. It’s so important to find a balance between preparing for your post-college life and also enjoying the present. Don’t get so wrapped up in planning for the future that you forget to enjoy the little moments. Take time to appreciate your last classes, your friendships, and the life you’ve built in the past four years. Embrace every moment, and as you walk across that stage at graduation, you’ll leave knowing you’ve made the most of your college experience!