How Safe is Gel Nail Polish? Being Aware of the Dangers of TPO

Millions of people now consider gel manicures an essential part of their cosmetic routines because of their long-lasting wear and glossy texture, including myself. However, TPO, or trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide, a chemical present in many gel polishes, has recently drawn attention. The European Union has actually outlawed its use, which has made cosmetics manufacturers reconsider how they create their products. This change represents a turning point in the beauty industry’s continuous endeavor to strike a balance between customer safety and efficiency.

When I first heard about this, it was when I was scrolling through my instagram reels. It caught my attention instantly as I usually get my nails done with gel polish every month or two. I knew the effects of UV light on skin were not good but now I know that there is also a chemical present in the Gel polish itself. Discovering that has brought me to a conclusion that I should do more research about this and find alternative choices for what I get done on my nails. As a photoinitiator, TPO aids in the hardening of gel polish when it is subjected to UV or LED light. Because it has the enduring, scratch-resistant surface that customers adore, it has been used worldwide. Scientific research, however, has brought up worries about its possible negative health implications. According to research, if absorbed into the body in large quantities, TPO may have negative effects on reproduction and general health in addition to acting as an endocrine disruptor. The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and the European Commission came to the conclusion that TPO should no longer be allowed in cosmetics supplied in the EU due to these dangers. In order to give nail brands time to restructure their products without the chemical, the ban went into effect in 2025.

Manufacturers of nail polish have been forced to quickly innovate in response to the EU’s ruling. To achieve the same salon-quality results without the possible health risks, brands are now introducing TPO-free products. To stand out in a growing market that values ingredient transparency, some businesses have even taken advantage of this to market their products as “cleaner” and more consumer-friendly. Many companies continue to market their original formulae in the United States, where TPO is not yet prohibited. Despite the lack of governmental pressure, consumers are becoming more aware of the issue and are starting to seek out TPO-free choices. Experts in beauty believe that the U.S. market will eventually adopt safer alternatives like the EU, either as a result of law or customer demand.

There’s no reason to freak out if you like gel manicures. Although research on the dangers of TPO exposure from occasional nail salon visits is ongoing, many dermatologists agree that moderation is essential. Being a knowledgeable consumer enables you to make decisions that support your top health priorities. Making safer product choices can be assisted by looking for labels that state “TPO-free” or by looking up a brand’s ingredient list. It is also advised to take easy safety measures, such as wearing protective gloves that only reveal your nails or putting sunscreen on your hands before curing gel polish in front of a UV lamp. These minor actions can reduce the amount of UV light and possible chemical absorption.

The cosmetics industry’s overall trend toward cleaner, more transparent formulas is reflected in the move away from TPO. Similar to the elimination of parabens, phthalates, and formaldehyde in numerous cosmetics, TPO’s restriction shows that product innovation is increasingly being driven by customer health. Although the U.S. has not yet issued a ban, it is still something to take early action on!